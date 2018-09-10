Daltonganj gets dedicated cyber police station, sixth in Jharkhand

Daltonganj became the first town in Palamu district to have a dedicated police station to fight the rising menace of cyber crimes. A notification to this effect was issued on Friday.

It has now become the sixth town in Jharkhand to have a cyber police station after Ranchi, Jamshedpur, Giridih, Jamtara and Dhanbad.

Earlier, the Palamu police administration deployed a batch of five policemen, with qualification in computer science to ensure its beginning.

The setting up of a separate cyber police station to track online fraud is part of the Jharkhand government initiative to open one such unit in each of the 24 district. The first cyber crime police station was inaugurated at Ranchi in 2016.

The Palamu superintendent of police Indrajit Mahatha said, “The jurisdiction of the cyber thana will be the entire Palamu district and it will deal with serious and complicated cyber crimes.”

The SP further said, “Now, complaints about any cyber crime can be registered directly with the cyber police station.”

“This police station classified as grade ‘A’ will have seven inspectors, three sub-inspectors, three head constables, twelve constables and three drivers. All the posts have been sanctioned and will be filled up soon,” said the SP.

The SP also said that inspector Bhikhari Ram would be the first officer-in-charge of the cyber police station while five police personnel with qualifications in computer science and engineering would assist him in the investigation.

A part of the building that earlier housed the Palamu commissioner’s office has been designated as the headquarters of the cyber police station and it was being equipped with computers and high speed internet and a state-of-the-art surveillance system.

“Prior to setting up of this dedicated cyber police station, the district police had a cyber cell to look after banking fraud and cyber stalking,” informed a local police officer.

Earlier, the police had carried out awareness drive about cyber crimes in Palamu district.

