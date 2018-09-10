Dhanbad: PMCH doctors show caused for releasing rape victim without medical test

Senior doctors of Patliputra Medical College Hospital (PMCH) have landed in trouble for releasing a rape victim from the hospital without conducting her medical test.

PMCH superintendent Dr T Hemram show caused head of the department of gynaecology Dr Pratibha Roy and chief of medicine ward Dr LB Tudu asking why medical test of the girl was not conducted before releasing her from the hospital.

“Concerned doctors neither informed the hospital authorities about the patient, who was a rape victim, nor reported about technical hurdle that appeared in conducting her medical test. They released the patient from hospital without conducting the test. Therefore, doctors were served show cause notice,” said Dr Hemram.

Dr Roy, however, said, “The patient had come for medical test on September 4. But, in her application, there was neither mention of police case number nor order of the hospital superintendent.”

She said the concerned doctor on duty Dr Urmila Singh asked the girl’s parents to get the police case number and superintendent’s order for the test. “Her parents did not turn up with papers; instead, they got her released from the hospital next day,” Roy said.

The girl was allegedly gang-raped in Chandrapura on the night of August 31. Family members, however, did not report the incident to police. On September 2, she consumed poison after which her family admitted her at PMCH as a critical poison case on September 2, according to PMCH official.

During treatment, doctors found that it was a case of poison and rape. After the report appeared in media, Bokaro police swung into action and took statement of the victim at PMCH. Police then wrote to PMCH superintendent for medical test of the victim. However, the victim had left the hospital by then.

“When the superintendent order for medical test and police case number came on September 5, the victim had already left the hospital,” said Dr Roy.

Chief of medicine ward Dr Tudu allegedly released her without confirming about the medical test, said the official.

First Published: Sep 10, 2018 14:10 IST