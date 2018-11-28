Dog goes missing in Ranchi, owner announces Rs 5000 reward

A Pet owner in the state capital has announced a reward of Rs 5000 for finding his missing dog.

Sonu Choudhary,28, the owner of the pet, has pasted several posters of his missing Labrador dog around Kokar area. It reads, “Labrador named Pluto missing. Rs 5,000 reward to anyone who brings the dog back.” The poster also has the details of the owner.

Sonu said he had attempted to unite with his missing dog through posters as a last resort. Choudhary, who works in a private company, lives in Kokar along with his elder brother and parents. He said that the three-year-old dog was missing since Diwali.

“Our dog went missing on Diwali. Pluto was nothing short of a family member,” he said.

Choudhary said he had searched for the dog across the city, but of no avail. He said the family members did not approach police as they did not suspect anyone of kidnapping the dog.

Family members and friends had spread the word about the pet gone missing. Once they receive any information about someone illegally keeping the dog, they would approach police, he said.

Interestingly, Sonu said that even if someone stole the dog, and is willing to return it back will be rewarded.

