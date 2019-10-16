ECI team to visit Jharkhand on Oct 17-18, assembly poll dates likely to be announced after Diwali

ranchi

A five-member team of Election Commission of India (ECI) will be on a two-day visit to Jharkhand to take stock of the assembly poll preparedness in the state, officials said on Tuesday.

The team, headed by deputy election commissioners Sandeep Saxena and Sudeep Jain, is scheduled to arrive on October 17 and hold a meeting with the different political parties, election officials and enforcement agencies, said chief electoral officer (CEO), Jharkhand, Vinay Kumar Choubey. The next day, on October 18, the team would hold meeting with district election officers, state police officials and state officials.

“The team will comprise of two deputy election commissioners, two director generals and one secretary,” Choubey said.

In 2014, the polls dates were announced for Jharkhand on October 25 and the state saw the polls in five phases. The first phase took place on November 25, while the fifth phase on December 20.

Sources said the ECI is likely to announce the poll dates anytime after Diwali, which falls on October 27.

Lok Sabha elections for 14 parliamentary seats were held in the state in three phases. The first phase poll took place on April 29, while third phase elections were held on May 12.

Meanwhile, state chief electoral office has published its revised electoral roll. Names of eligible voters could be added to electoral roll till nomination process was on, officials said.

Choubey said the current electoral roll enrolled over 2.26 crore voters, which is 59.53% of total state’s population. More than six lakh new voters were added to the electoral roll after the parliamentary polls in Jharkhand held this summer.

Number of male voters is over 1.18 crore, while 1.08 crore is the number of female voters. A total of 240 is enrolled as third gender for voting.

During electoral roll revision for October 2019, a total of 4,21,834 new voters including 2,47,223 male and 1,74,587 female, between age of 18 and 19, were registered in the roll. Of the total first time voters, over 2.20 lakh have already exercised their franchise in the parliamentary polls. More than 2.1 lakh voters would cast their votes for the first time in the upcoming assembly polls, officials said.

