Half-burnt body of man found in Ranchi, family-members block road

The city police on Tuesday morning found the body of a missing 20-year-old man from Madhukam locality under Sukhdeo Nagar police station limits on Tuesday morning.

Police station officer-in-charge Nawal Kishore Singh said that the deceased was identified as Rajan Tirki of Madhukam Akra area. He was missing since 8pm on December 23. His body was dumped in a swamp area near a country-liquor manufacturing unit on Road number five at Madhukam. “We are investigating from the angle of love-affair, though other reasons like personal enmity cannot be ruled out now. We have detained few people,” he said.

The youth was allegedly beaten to death, following which the body was burnt to destroy evidence. The body was sent for post mortem, and the report was awaited, Singh said. The youth was not employed anywhere though his father was a retired daily wage worker in Ranchi Municipal Corporation, he said.

Quoting the deceased’s family-members, police said that Tirki had left from his house last Sunday saying he was going to have some snacks at a local eatery. The mother of the deceased denied that Tirki had person enmity with anyone, police said.

Around afternoon a group of people from the locality along with the family-members blocked the road near Piska More, throwing traffic out-of-gear till late evening.

First Published: Dec 26, 2018 08:09 IST