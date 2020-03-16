Health dept opens three masks sale centres in Dhanbad

ranchi

Updated: Mar 16, 2020 17:51 IST

In the wake of mask and hand sanitiser crisis, the health department has decided to open three centres in Dhanbad for easy availability of commodities to people as per requirement.

Subdivisional Magistrate (SDM) Raj Maheshwarm on Monday informed that to ensure availability of masks and hands sanitisers to people at market price, three centres — at Sadar Hospital, Jharia CHC and Chirkunda/Nirsa — will be opened soon to deal with the prevailing shortage and black marketing of commodities.

If all goes as per plan, the health department centres would begin selling masks and hands sanitisers from Wednesday. The SDM has directed to kick start the centres with the available stock.

“Besides, a doctor would be also available at each centre to advise a buyer whether his health condition requires a mask or not,” said the SDM, adding, these doctors at the centres would also inform the people how much a mask is essential, when one should wear it and for how long.

Earlier in the day, the SDM held a marathon meeting with druggists association office bearers and stockists of districts to ensure availability of masks at the selected centres. Dhanbad civil surgeon Dr Gopal Das, superintendent of Patliputra Medical College Hospital (PMCH) Dr Arun Kumar Chaudhary and senior medical officer Dr Alok Viswakarma also attended the meeting.

Dr Viswakarma said without mask it “does not mean we are exposed to the virus”. In fact, a mask is essential only for a coronavirus-positive patient and the doctor who treats him. However, it is also essential for people who live at crowded places.“Hand sanitiser is the major protection from coronavirus than a mask. Washing hands six times a day is the most common way to prevent a person from getting infected and stay safe,” said Dr Viswakarma.

Sources said the plan earlier was to open a similar centre at PMCH also but due to heavy presence of patients, it has been cancelled.