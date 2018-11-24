Install pollution checking units to renew petrol pump license: Jharkhand govt

The Jharkhand government would not renew licences of petrol pump if owners fail to implement Supreme Court (SC) directive on installing pollution checking units (PCU) at their facility by December end, said CP Singh, minister for transport and urban development on Thursday evening.

The minister who was in the town said, the order is for both public sector oil companies as well as private sector oil companies operating in Jharkhand.

“The government is firm on implementing the SC directive. Government cannot compromise on pollution checking measures. Instructions have been issued to oil companies to adhere to the Supreme Court order,” said the minister.

A senior officer of one of the private oil companies having retail outlets in Dhanbad refused to comment on the minister’s statement.

Whereas a senior sales officer of a public sector oil company confirmed receiving the communication from company headquarters that all oil retail outlets have to install pollution checking units. He refused to be quoted as he is not authorised to speak to media.

However, the Coalfields Petroleum Dealers Association (CPDA) has expressed concern over minister’s statement.

CPDA general secretary Sanjeev Rana said on Friday non-renewal of licence by the government would create crisis of petroleum products in Jharkhand.

“Besides, it’s the work of the oil companies to get licences for operation of pumps. If oil companies don’t take interest automatically the pumps would be closed,” said Rana.

Rana informed the Jharkhand Petroleum Dealers Association (JPDA) has moved Jharkhand high court against the government order of fixing time bar on implementation of the SC order.

‘We also have sought explanation of the SC directive and have requested for issuing guideline for implementation of the SC order. The SC order on installing the pollution checking units has no time bar but government in Jharkhand is fixing timeframe,” claimed Rana.

JPDA president Ashok Kumar Singh said, practical feasibility, economic condition of pumps as well as other requirements for installing PCU’s on each and every pump needs proper review. Jharkhand government must reconsider its stand of not renewing the licences, said Singh.

