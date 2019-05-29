Jharkhand cabinet nod to amendment of building bye-laws

The Jharkhand cabinet on Tuesday approved amendments made in the building bye-laws related to number of lifts to be installed in high-rise buildings and simplified the settlement process of donated lands.

Giving this information, urban development secretary Ajoy Kumar Singh said the total number of lifts to be installed in a building would be decided by the capacity and speed. Larger capacity and speed will bring down the total number of lifts to be installed in a building, he said.

Singh said the urban development department felt the need for modifying the building by-laws following the approval of G+8 buildings under the Prime Minister Awas Yojana (PMAY) proposed in Jamshedpur and few other towns

The cabinet also simplified the registration process ancestral property after division. As modified, the members of the extended family can register their ancestral property after division by paying one time stamp duty and registration fees of Rs 50 each.

The cabinet also approved the proposal of a cancer care centre on RINPAS campus in Ranchi. Once it is cleared, the government would enter into an agreement with the Tata Trust transferring 23.50 acre gairmajrua land on 30 year lease at Re 1 token amount. The Tata Trust need not have to pay stamp duty or registration fees either.

Decks were also cleared for the inclusion of services of 19 employees of the affiliated colleges and allotment of Rs 27.69 crore since its inception in 1986. Similarly, Rs 6.23 crore has been sanctioned for the teaching and non-teaching staff as arrears.

In yet another significant nod, the Raghubar Das cabinet approved the appointment of Indian Institute of Management-Ranchi (IIM-R) as consultant for third party evaluation of the reorganization (read merger) of the government schools. IIM-R has been asked to submit report within six months. The BJP government in the state will pay Rs 43.65 lakh to IIM-R for the job.

First Published: May 29, 2019 14:13 IST