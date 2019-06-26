Jharkhand comes first in cleanest toilet competition

Jharkhand stood first in the Swachh Sundar Shauchalaya (SSS) with five of its districts among the top10 districts in the country, according to the results declared by Union Ministry of Jal Shakti.

As per the list issued by the ministry on Monday in New Delhi, Giridih emerged as the topmost district in the country followed by Kolhapur (Maharashtra) in second position and Peddapalli (Telangana) in the third position. East Singhbhum secured fourth position, Sariakela sixth, Koderma seventh and Lohardaga district in ninth position.

East Singhbhum topped among seven specially mentioned districts in constructing clean and beautiful toilets under Swachh Bharat Mission (SBM) across the country. Warangal from Telangana was at the fifth, Daman and Diu was at eighth and Satara from Maharashtra was at tenth position.

Telangana and Maharashtra secured second and third position respectively.

The competition to adjudge best states, districts and households in the country was held between January 1 and 31 this year in which 1.34 crore participants had taken part.

Chief minister Raghubar Das congratulated the state drinking water and sanitation department (DWSD) officials and people for the achievements on Monday evening. “Full credit goes to people of Jharkhand and team Jharkhand officials. We are committed to make country clean under the leadership of PM Narendra Modi. Such successes inspire us to continue to improve and do more good work,” Das tweeted.

Union Jal Shakti Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat awarded state drinking water and sanitation department (DWSD) secretary Aradhana Patnaik, Giridih DC, East Singhbhum DC Amit Kumar and other officials from the state for the achievement at Vigyan Bhawan in Delhi on Monday.

“This is a moment of honour for the citizens of East Singhbhum district. This was not possible without the participation, cooperation and support of the people. We must also credit the local media for their support, coverage and spreading awareness among people,” Amit Kumar, East Singhbhum DC, said.

