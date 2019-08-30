e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Aug 30, 2019-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Friday, Aug 30, 2019

Jharkhand high court acting chief justice Prashant Kumar passes away

Owing to the death of Kumar, all businesses in high court and subordinate courts across the state have been closed for Friday, a notification issued by the high court said.

ranchi Updated: Aug 30, 2019 13:15 IST
Bedanti Saran
Bedanti Saran
Hindustan Times, Ranchi
The body of Justice Prashant Kumar would be brought to the high court’s premises from where it would be taken for cremation at 2 pm.
The body of Justice Prashant Kumar would be brought to the high court’s premises from where it would be taken for cremation at 2 pm.(HT FILE PHOTO)
         

Acting chief justice of the Jharkhand High Court Prashant Kumar breathed his last after a prolonged illness on Friday. He was 61. Justice Kumar was survived by his wife and two married daughters.

The acting chief justice was suffering from diabetes which had led to kidney failure. “He was surviving on dialysis. On August 28, he was admitted to Bhagwan Mahavir Medica Super Speciality hospital in Ranchi for blood pressure fluctuations. His condition was restored to normal and the doctors were planning to conduct dialysis on Friday. But a massive heart arrest in early morning led to his death, “ said Jharkhand High Court’s protocol officer.

Owing to the death of Kumar, all businesses in high court and subordinate courts across the state have been closed for Friday, a notification issued by the high court said.

The body of Justice Kumar would be brought to the high court’s premises from where it would be taken for cremation at 2 pm.

Justice Kumar became the acting chief justice of the Jharkhand High Court in June this year after transfer of chief justice DN Patel to the Delhi High Court.

Born in 1958, Justice Kumar enrolled as an advocate in October 1980 with the Bihar Bar Council. He practiced in the Patna High Court primarily in constitutional and service matters. He was appointed an additional district judge in May 1991. In 2001, he was promoted as the district Judge.

In January 2009, he was elevated as an additional judge of the Jharkhand High Court. In 2016, Justice Kumar was transferred to the Allahabad High Court. In May this year, he was transferred back to the Jharkhand High Court.

First Published: Aug 30, 2019 13:07 IST

tags
more from ranchi
top news
    trending topics
    Ganesh Chaturthi 2019Satya Pal MalikNRC ListIndia vs West IndiesVirat KohliPriyanka ChopraDeepika PadukoneApple iPhone 11Manasi JoshiSaaho Review2020 Tokyo OlympicsAssam NRC Final ListIBPS RRB Result
    don't miss