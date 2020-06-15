Jharkhand reports 37 more cases of coronavirus
According to Jharkhand Health Department, 37 cases of Covid-19 reported in Jharkhand on Sunday, taking the total number of cases to 1761.ranchi Updated: Jun 15, 2020 11:36 IST
Ranchi, Jharkhand
Jharkhand reported 37 new cases of coronavirus on Sunday, taking the total tally of Covid-19 positive cases in the State to 1761.
According to Jharkhand Health Department, 37 cases of Covid-19 reported in Jharkhand on Sunday, taking the total number of cases to 1761 including 905 recoveries and eight deaths.
Thank you for subscribing to our daily newsletter.
tags
top news
trending topics