Jharkhand reports 37 more cases of coronavirus

According to Jharkhand Health Department, 37 cases of Covid-19 reported in Jharkhand on Sunday, taking the total number of cases to 1761.

ranchi Updated: Jun 15, 2020 11:36 IST
Asian News International | Posted by: Shivani Kumar
Ranchi, Jharkhand
More than 900 other were recovered from deadly coronavirus.
More than 900 other were recovered from deadly coronavirus.
         

Jharkhand reported 37 new cases of coronavirus on Sunday, taking the total tally of Covid-19 positive cases in the State to 1761.

According to Jharkhand Health Department, 37 cases of Covid-19 reported in Jharkhand on Sunday, taking the total number of cases to 1761 including 905 recoveries and eight deaths.

