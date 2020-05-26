e-paper
Jharkhand reports 405 Covid-19 positive cases so far

Jharkhand reports 405 Covid-19 positive cases so far

Two new cases have been reported from Bokaro.

ranchi Updated: May 26, 2020 10:03 IST
Asian News International | Posted by: Shivani Kumar
Ranchi, Jharkhand
A health worker takes samples for a swab test, during the nationwide lockdown to curb the spread.
A health worker takes samples for a swab test, during the nationwide lockdown to curb the spread. (PTI)
         

With two more cases of Covid-19 reported on Monday, the total number of cases in the state has reached 405.

“Two new cases have been reported from Bokaro, taking the total number of cases to 405 in Jharkhand,” according to State Health Secretary, Nitin Madan Kulkarni.

Earlier in the day, 11 new cases of coronavirus were reported in Jharkhand.

