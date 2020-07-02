e-paper
Jharkhand’ s Covid-19 tally crosses 2,500; 35 new cases reported

The state now has 579 active cases, while 1,931 people, including 47 during the day, recovered from the disease, it said.

ranchi Updated: Jul 02, 2020 08:05 IST
Press Trust of India| Posted by: Harshit Sabarwal
Ranchi
Jharkhand’s recovery rate stood at 76.48 per cent, while the mortality rate is 0.59 per cent, the bulletin added.
Jharkhand’s recovery rate stood at 76.48 per cent, while the mortality rate is 0.59 per cent, the bulletin added.(Diwakar Prasad/HT file photo)
         

Jharkhand’s Covid-19 tally rose to 2,525 with 35 more people testing positive on Wednesday, a government bulletin said.

The state’s recovery rate stood at 76.48 per cent, while the mortality rate is 0.59 per cent, the bulletin added.

