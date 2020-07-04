e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jul 03, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Ranchi / Jharkhand’s Covid-19 tally nears 2,700; 63 new cases recorded

Jharkhand’s Covid-19 tally nears 2,700; 63 new cases recorded

There are 681 active cases while 2,001 people have recovered from the disease, including 13 during the day, and 15 patients have died so far, it said.

ranchi Updated: Jul 04, 2020 00:14 IST
Press Trust of India| Posted by: Harshit Sabarwal
Press Trust of India| Posted by: Harshit Sabarwal
Ranchi
The recovery rate in the state stands at 74.19 per cent while the mortality rate is 0.55 per cent, the bulletin said.
The recovery rate in the state stands at 74.19 per cent while the mortality rate is 0.55 per cent, the bulletin said.(Diwakar Prasad/HT file photo)
         

Sixty-three more people tested positive for Covid-19 in Jharkhand on Friday, taking the state’s tally to 2,697, a government bulletin said.

There are 681 active cases while 2,001 people have recovered from the disease, including 13 during the day, and 15 patients have died so far, it said.

The recovery rate in the state stands at 74.19 per cent while the mortality rate is 0.55 per cent, the bulletin said.

Among the total number of cases, 2,060 are migrants, it said.

The 15 fatalities were reported from Ranchi (four), Hazaribag (three), two each in Bokaro and Giridih and one each in Gumla, Koderma, Simdega and Sahibganj, the bulletin said.

Of the 1,52,511 samples collected so far, 1,51,699 have been tested for Covid-19, it added.

tags
top news
US sees over 50K Covid-19 cases in a day, Donald Trump heads to celebrate July 4
US sees over 50K Covid-19 cases in a day, Donald Trump heads to celebrate July 4
‘We’re bringing modern technology for armed forces’: PM Modi
‘We’re bringing modern technology for armed forces’: PM Modi
Covid-19: UK opens quarantine-free travel corridors. India is not allowed
Covid-19: UK opens quarantine-free travel corridors. India is not allowed
‘Expansionism era over, your fire and fury seen’: PM to soldiers in Ladakh
‘Expansionism era over, your fire and fury seen’: PM to soldiers in Ladakh
Delhi logs 2,520 fresh Covid-19 cases, capital’s count swells to 94,695
Delhi logs 2,520 fresh Covid-19 cases, capital’s count swells to 94,695
Isro’s MOM captures image of the Mars’ biggest moon Phobos
Isro’s MOM captures image of the Mars’ biggest moon Phobos
Taj Mahal to reopen on July 6 amid relaxations in coronavirus lockdown
Taj Mahal to reopen on July 6 amid relaxations in coronavirus lockdown
How data flow to Beijing is dangerous and why China must now face 5G ban
How data flow to Beijing is dangerous and why China must now face 5G ban
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19 State TallyRIP Saroj KhanSaroj KhanMP Board 10th Result 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

ranchi news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In