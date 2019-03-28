Man goes to jail for posting PM’s obscene photoshopped image on Facebook

Jamshedpur police on Wednesday arrested city-based Mubasshir Alam on charges of posting an obscene photoshopped image of Prime Minister (PM) Narendra Modi on social media. Alam was produced in a local court here on Wednesday from where he was sent to judicial custody, police said.

“Our investigation found the allegations against Mubasshir Alam true. So we traced the computer from where the photoshopped picture was posted on Facebook, we arrested him today and sent to the custody. It took us some time to verify the complaint against the accused and other technical aspects after which we arrested him under IT Act,” said Ravi Pratap Vajpayee, officer-in-charge (OC) of cyber police station (PS).

The central Durga Puja Committee member and Hindu Peeth president Arun Kumar Singh had lodged a complaint against Mubasshir Alam with the cyber PS on February 25, the day PM Modi had washed the feet of some safai karmacharis (cleaning staff) at Prayagraj, following which the accused had allegedly posted the obscene photoshopped picture of the PM on Facebook.

“Jamshedpur resident Mubasshir Alam had posted a photoshopped picture of PM taking part in a Hindu ritual on Facebook and has hurt the sentiments and faith of Hindus. He had also insulted and maligned country’s PM. Hence, I request you to take a strong action against Mubasshir Alam,” Singh’s complaint read.

“We think nobody is allowed to and should not disrespect the PM. We hope that the action taken by the police will deter anyone from disrespecting or hurting the sentiments of people in future,” Singh said.

First Published: Mar 28, 2019 11:57 IST