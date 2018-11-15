Maoists attack construction site in Jharkhand’s Latehar, set equipment on fire

CPI (Maoist) cadres attacked a bridge construction site on Mahuadand-Lodh waterfall route in Jharkhand’s Latehar district, burning down equipment like tractor, generators and bikes in the process. The attackers also stalled the construction work and threatened the contractor of dire consequences, police said.

Mahuadand sub divisional police officer (SDPO) Ehtesham Waquarib said, “The demand for levy seems to be reason behind the incident. The CPI (Maoist) is anti-development. The police will provide security cover to get the project completed.”

The attack took place at the construction site near Sarojhariya river at Lodh of Latehar district on Monday night. Lodh village is close to Chhattisgarh borders and it is suspected that the Maoists carried out the attack to make their presence felt, following tightened security in the adjoining state for the ongoing assembly elections.

Labourers present at the site during the time of assault said, “Around 50 armed Maoists arrived at the site on Monday, asked us not to carry on road and bridge construction work till further orders, sprayed petrol and set the machines and tractor on fire. They stayed here till the machines were completely gutted.”

The insurgents also left hand-written notes at the site, which the police later seized.

The Public Works Department has recently sanctioned the construction and widening of road between Mahuadand and Lodh, at an estimated cost of Rs 44 crore.

Meanwhile, a police team from Mahuadand reached Lodh village and launched a massive combing operation in the region.

