e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jun 19, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Ranchi / One more Covid-19 death in Jharkhand, toll rises to 11

One more Covid-19 death in Jharkhand, toll rises to 11

This is the second death in the last two days with the mortality rate of the state standing at 0.57 per cent compared to the national rate of 3.33 per cent, it said.

ranchi Updated: Jun 19, 2020 07:08 IST
Press Trust of India | Posted by: Shivani Kumar
Press Trust of India | Posted by: Shivani Kumar
Ranchi, Jharkhand
With 47 people recovering from the disease, the total number of cured patients now stands at 1,198.
With 47 people recovering from the disease, the total number of cured patients now stands at 1,198.(PTI)
         

Jharkhand reported one more Covid-19 fatality on Thursday, taking the coronavirus death toll in the state to 11, a government bulletin said.

This is the second death in the last two days with the mortality rate of the state standing at 0.57 per cent compared to the national rate of 3.33 per cent, it said.

Twenty-three fresh Covid-19 cases were detected during the day taking the total number of cases in the state to 1,919, the bulletin said.

With 47 people recovering from the disease, the total number of cured patients now stands at 1,198.

Jharkhand now has 710 active cases, it said.

Of the total coronavirus positive cases, 1,588 were migrant workers, the bulletin added.

top news
India-China stand-off: Galwan skies go quiet, tension simmers on the ground
India-China stand-off: Galwan skies go quiet, tension simmers on the ground
Positivity rate rises nationwide, pointing to faster spread of Covid-19
Positivity rate rises nationwide, pointing to faster spread of Covid-19
Mapping China’s large trade footprint in India
Mapping China’s large trade footprint in India
Covid-19 live: Hong Kong’s Disneyland reopens after nearly 5 months
Covid-19 live: Hong Kong’s Disneyland reopens after nearly 5 months
18 soldiers injured in Galwan Valley face-off stable: Latest developments
18 soldiers injured in Galwan Valley face-off stable: Latest developments
Solar eclipse in times of Covid-19: No gathering allowed
Solar eclipse in times of Covid-19: No gathering allowed
In 1st major poll amid Covid-19, voting for 20 Rajya Sabha seats today
In 1st major poll amid Covid-19, voting for 20 Rajya Sabha seats today
Covid spreads easily within families, symptomless spread common: Study
Covid spreads easily within families, symptomless spread common: Study
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaManish SisodiaSushant Singh RajputTS Telangana Inter Result 2020HPBOSE 12th Results 2020 LiveTelangana TS Inter Results 2020 Live

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

ranchi news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In