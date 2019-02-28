Rahul Gandhi looks to seal Bihar deal on March 2 at Ranchi rally

The speculation over seat-sharing talks among Grand Alliance parties for the Lok Sabha polls in Bihar may soon end. The Congress and its partners are likely to stamp their approval during its president Rahul Gandhi’s rally in Ranchi on March 2. However, the formal announcement is expected to be made in Delhi after the rally.

Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) chief Lalu Prasad, admitted to Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS) under judicial custody in Ranchi, will be apprised of the final formula.

Gandhi will kick-start the poll campaign in Jharkhand with the rally.

Senior leaders of the Bihar Pradesh Congress Committee (BPCC) claimed that the party had broadly discussed the number of seats for GA parties — Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), Rashtriya Lok Samata Party (RLSP), Hindustani Awam Morcha-Secular (HAM-S), Loktantrik Janata Dal (LJD) and Vikassheel Insaan Party (VIP). Prasad had been apprised about it, they said.

“We want to include the Left parties in the coalition, and hence winnability has to be discussed in detail,” they added.

It is also learnt that Prasad may convey his message to Gandhi during the rally.

Spokesman of Jharkhand Pradesh Congress Committee (JPCC) Alok Dubey said GA leaders in Jharkhand, including former CM and Jharkhand Mukti Morcha leader Hemant Soren, Jharkhand Vikas Morcha (Prajatantrik) chief Babulal Marandi and RJD state chief Annapurna Devi — had been invited to the rally.

Devi, who was away from Ranchi, said she might meet the RJD chief before the rally.

“I will try to meet Lalu Prasad late in the forenoon. But it all depends whether jail authorities permits it,” she said, adding that she may speak with Gandhi off stage.RJD was looking to fight a few LS seats in Jharkhand, she said.

Reiterating that the talks would be smooth, BPCC president Madan Mohan Jha said the coalition parties were determined to defeat the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) in Bihar and Jharkhand.

Congress insiders said the party might consider fighting 11-12 seats and leave 20-21 seats for the RJD. RLSP may be given two to three seats, while HAM-S will be offered a maximum of two seats. Sharad Yadav-led LJP may contest one or two seats. GA may cede three to four seats to the Left parties. Jan Adhikar Party (JAP) chief Rajiv Ranjan alias Pappu Yadav may be adjusted on one of the 40 seats.

Congress workers in the state have been anticipating Gandhi’s visit ever since he became the party president.

First Published: Feb 28, 2019 10:31 IST