Raped by tutor, minor in Jharkhand ends life, suspect on the run

Police are yet to arrest a teacher who allegedly raped a 15-year-old student, following which the minor girl committed suicide by hanging at Manjhiaon village under Ranka police station limits at Garhwa district, around 230km north west of the state capital.

Jitendra Kumar, officer-in-charge of Ranka police station said that the family-members of the girl had registered a complaint against the teacher, Rupesh Choudhary and his brother Lavkesh Choudhary on Monday. As per the complaint, the minor along with her brother, both Class X students, took private tuitions from the teacher, Rupesh Kumar.

On Sunday afternoon the girl had gone to her teacher’s house in the same village for tuitions. Around 2 pm, her brother also went for the tuitions, and found the teacher in an objectionable position with the minor.

The brother ran to his home, and informed the family-members. Even as the family –members tried to rush to the teacher’s house, a profusely weeping minor reached home, and shut herself in a room. She did not open the door, and when the door was broken, the minor was found dead, hanging from a ceiling fan, Kumar said quoting the complaint.

When the family-members were going to the police station, the teacher’s brother, Lavkesh had slapped the minor’s brother, besides threatening them not to register the complaint, the OC added.

Police registered an FIR under sections 306 (punishment for abetment of suicide) and 376 (rape) of the IPC against Rupesh, while his brother was booked for assaulting the family-members. The duo had escaped from the village after the incident. Post mortem was conducted on Monday, and its report was awaited, police said.

Garhwa superintendent of police Shivani Tewari said police were conducting raids to arrest the accused. “We are conducting investigations in the matter. The accused will be arrested soon,” she said.

Garhwa, a left wing extremism affected district, has witnessed spiraling incidents of crimes against women. The district recorded a total of 65 rape incidents in 2017, which increased to 67 in 2018. As per police records, there have been 16 rape incidents in the district till February 2019.

Teacher sent to jail for molesting minor at Khalari

A 50-year-old private school teacher was sent to jail on Tuesday for allegedly molesting a minor girl at Khalari, around 60 km from the city capital.

Khalari police station officer-in-charge Ahmad Ali said that the accused, Manoj Singh of Subhash Nagar Colony in Dakra area had molested the 15-year-old minor. The minor’s mother had caught him while he had indulged in the act, and local women then thrashed the teacher. He was booked under the relevant provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

The incident created a flutter after a video of the teacher being thrashed by local women and the former apologizing for his misdemeanour went viral.

The victim recorded her statement before the members of Child Welfare Committee on Tuesday, police said.

First Published: Apr 17, 2019 14:54 IST