RJD demands shifting of Lalu Prasad Yadav to super-specialty hospital

A delegation of the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) Jharkhand unit on Wednesday demanded the RIMS administration to refer party chief Lalu Prasad Yadav to some super-specialty hospital for better treatment.

Prasad, serving jail term after his conviction in fodder scam cases, is currently under treatment in custody at the Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS), Ranchi.

The RJD’s delegation led by party’s state general secretary Kailash Yadav called on RIMS director DK Singh and submitted a memorandum to him.

The delegation pointed out that there was mismanagement in water and electricity supply in hospital’s paying ward.

“There is a fair chance that proper and timely treatment cannot be provided to Prasad if an emergency arises. Being the country’s most popular leader, people are anxious to know his health condition,” the memorandum reads.

The delegation urged the RIMS administration to release Prasad’s health bulletins twice daily and refer the former Bihar chief minister to some super specialty hospital for better treatment.

The RJD’s move came two days after Sunday morning incident when Prasad suddenly complained of restlessness and suffocation. His condition deteriorated after the air-conditioning of his room was shut down around 5 am because of a power cut. A doctor was called to examine him. He was taken out from the ward to a well-ventilated place. The RJD chief was sent back to the ward after power supply was restored.

The RJD veteran is suffering from a dozen health ailments such as diabetes, hypertension, fatty liver, chronic kidney failure (stage 3), prostate, hyperuricemia, kidney stone, and perennial infection. He had undergone heart valve replacement surgery at Asian Heart Institute, Mumbai, in 2018.

First Published: May 30, 2019 14:25 IST