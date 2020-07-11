e-paper
Home / Ranchi / Swab samples of Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren, wife collected for Covid-19 tests

Health workers took swab samples of the chief minister, his wife Kalpana Soren, Press Adviser Abhishek Prasad, senior personal secretary Sunil Srivastav and other officials and police officers working in the CMO, the statement from the CMO said.

ranchi Updated: Jul 11, 2020 16:18 IST
Press Trust of India| Posted by: Harshit Sabarwal
Ranchi
Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren has quarantined himself at his Ranchi residence since July 8 after coming in contact with Drinking and Sanitation Minister Mithilesh Thakur and Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) MLA Mathura Mahato, who have tested positive for Covid-19.
The swab samples of Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren, his wife Kalpana and officials working in the Chief Minister’s Office (CMO) were collected on Saturday for Covid-19 tests, a statement said.

Soren has quarantined himself at his Ranchi residence since July 8 after coming in contact with Drinking and Sanitation Minister Mithilesh Thakur and Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) MLA Mathura Mahato, who have tested positive for Covid-19.

Both Thakur and Mahato are being treated at the state-run Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS) here.

Covid-19 tests should be conducted on the maximum number of people, particularly those showing the slightest of the symptoms, to treat them as well as to curb the spread of the infection, Soren was quoted as saying in the statement.

