Third corona-positive case in Jharkhand

ranchi

Updated: Apr 06, 2020 06:42 IST

A woman from Bokaro district who had returned from Bangladesh after attending Muslim religious congregation Tablighi Jamaat in Dhaka, was on Sunday found to be infected with Covid-19.

This is the third positive case of coronavirus infection in the state. On March 31, Jharkhand registered its first confirmed case when a Malaysian woman was tested positive. She was the part of 22- people group of 17 foreign nationals who were recovered from two mosques in Ranchi. The group had descended to Ranchi last month after attending Tablighi Jammat in New Delhi’s Nizammudin.

The state’s second case was reported from Hazaribag district when a 52-year-old man was tested positive for Covid-19. The man had returned to the district from West Bengal’s Asansol on March 29 amid nationwide lockdown.

Confirming about the third case, Bokaro deputy commissioner Mukesh Kumar said, “The affected woman is a resident of village Tello under district’s Chandrapura block. She has been shifted to Covid-19 ward of Bokaro General Hospital and treatment has been started.”

“There is no need of panic as the district machinery has started the exercise of contact tracing to identify people who came in direct or indirect contact with the affected woman. Health care workers and sanitation team have been deployed in the village to carry out their work, including door-to-door health checkup of residents and sanitation of entire village,” added the DC, who was camping in the village.

According to local sources, the affected woman, along with her husband and two other couples of the same village, returned from Dhaka on March 15. All have been in 28-day home quarantine.

“Few people, including this woman and her husband, had visited Bangladesh and returned last month. We are collecting further details in this regard,” said the DC.