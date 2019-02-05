Tribal woman of Dhanbad accuses doctor of ‘detaining’ her daughter for 15 years

A tribal widow has filed a complaint against a prominent eye specialist in the city PB Lal, accusing him of keeping her daughter under ‘detention’ for over 15 years and is refusing to give back her custody despite request.

Phulwa Devi, resident of Simra village under Barwaada police station, in a written complaint has claimed that her daughter, Panauti, currently around 20, was taken away by the doctor as a domestic help soon after the death of her husband about 15 years ago.

Then she was under heavy economic crisis and doctor had assured financial assistance as well. However, the doctor took her daughter to some other place. Phulwa claimed that in last 15 years she has not been paid a single penny by Lal.

As per the complaint, on Monday, filed with Dhanbad police station someone informed her that Panauti was seen at Dhanbad residence of the doctor. But when Phulwa tried to meet the doctor to get back her daughter she was not allowed to see him.

Following the incident, Phulwa informed police and in a written complaint requested police to get back her daughter. Phulwa claimed that the doctor refused to have an audience with my daughter describing her as a step-mother.

When was contacted, Lal said the girl is residing In Ranchi with his brother-in-law SK Srivastava, a retired commercial tax officer.

“The girl was in Dhanbad along with Srivastava family to attend a family function but all have left for Ranchi. The handed over to my mother 15 years ago by the family. My mother later handed her over to my brother -in-law. Now the girl’s family is creating unnecessary scenes as I have nothing to do with her,” Lal said.

Dhanbad police station in-charge Hiralal Tirkey said, “The woman would get justice. A complaint of detaining a girl by Dr Lal has been received from Phulwa . Matter is under investigation. However, for verification and recovery of the girl a team of police officers is to being sent to Ranchi residence of SK Srivastava. Appropriate legal action would be taken against the doctor and his brother -in-law accordingly.”

First Published: Feb 05, 2019 12:18 IST