Ranchi / Two returnees from Kolkata test positive for Covid-19 in Jharkhand

Two returnees from Kolkata test positive for Covid-19 in Jharkhand

According to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, as many as 70,756 people have tested positive for coronavirus across the country.

ranchi Updated: May 12, 2020 13:37 IST
Asian News International
Asian News International | Posted by: Prashasti Singh
Jamshedpur
The total number of positive cases in Jharkhand is now at 164.
The total number of positive cases in Jharkhand is now at 164.(ANI)
         

Two students from Jamshedpur, who had returned from Kolkata, have tested positive for Covid-19, Jharkhand Health Secretary Nitin Madan Kulkarni said on Tuesday.

Click here for full Covid-19 coverage

Kulkarni said that the total number of positive cases in the state is now at 164.

This comes as migrants are being brought back to their native places by special trains from across the country amid the ongoing coronavirus-induced lockdown.

According to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, as many as 70,756 people have tested positive for coronavirus across the country, of which 22,454 people have been cured/discharged while 2,293 have lost their lives.

