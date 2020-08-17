e-paper
Woman, accused of practising witchcraft, beaten to death in Jharkhand's Giridih

Woman, accused of practising witchcraft, beaten to death in Jharkhand’s Giridih

According to the villagers, Munshio Mahto’s family had accused Geeta of practising witchcraft and threatened to kill her after Mahto’s son died due to some illness about two weeks ago.

ranchi Updated: Aug 17, 2020 22:38 IST
Hindustan Times, Dhanbad
Police said the woman's body had been sent for postmortem and a probe in the case has begun. (Representational Photo )
         

A woman was beaten to death for allegedly practising witchcraft in Jharkhand’s Giridih district on Monday, police said. An FIR has been filed in connection with the incident that happened in Khesnaro village under Gawan police station of the district.

Police said the victim, identified as 30-year-old Geeta Devi, had arrived at her in-law’s house in the morning. As she reached there, her neighbour and relative Munshi Mahto, along with10-15 villagers, allegedly caught hold of her and started beating with lathi and rods.

When her brother, daughter and mother in-law tried to save her, they, too, were thrashed by them. Geeta Devi was allegedly dragged on road and beaten till she died on the spot.

By the time the police reached the village, Devi was already dead.

Gawan police station officer in-charge Parmeswar Singh said Geeta Devi was lynched for allegedly practising black magic. “On the complaint of deceased’s mother in-law, an FIR has been lodged against Munshi Mahto and others in this connection. The body has been sent to Giridih sadar hospital for post-mortem”, he said.

According to the villagers, Munshio Mahto’s family had accused Geeta of practising witchcraft and threatened to kill her after Mahto’s son died due to some illness about two weeks ago.

Geeta went to her father’s house in Kankani village following the threat. But, upon her return on Monday, she was beaten to death by Mahto and some others.

