₹1.6 lakh salary, ₹90,000 EMI: 27-year-old techie asks if he should prepay his two home loans or continue investing

A 27-year-old tech professional earning ₹1.6 lakh a month has triggered an online debate after sharing that he is managing two home loans while holding investments worth ₹44 lakh and simultaneously saving for his wedding. In a Reddit post, he said he pays around ₹90,000 in monthly EMIs for two properties in Noida and Bengaluru and is unsure whether to prepay the housing loans or continue investing in stocks and other assets to build long-term wealth. A 27-year-old techie earning ₹1.6 lakh a month sparked an online debate after revealing he is managing two home loans with ₹90,000 EMIs while holding ₹44 lakh in investments, and is unsure whether to prepay the loans or continue investing. (Picture for representational purposes only) (Souptik Datta )

The first property in Noida was purchased for ₹1.3 crore with a loan of ₹60 lakh. The Redditor wrote that the outstanding balance is now around ₹50 lakh at a 7.8% interest rate, with roughly 10 years remaining on the tenure.

The second property in Bengaluru was bought recently for ₹80 lakh, partly funded by a ₹15 lakh down payment shared by the couple and a ₹60 lakh home loan.

“My total EMI obligations are roughly ₹90,000 per month. While I earn a ₹1.6 lakh monthly salary, my girlfriend earns ₹1.3 lakh,” the user wrote, pointing out that after expenses, he is able to save around ₹35,000 monthly. In addition to property assets, he also holds investments worth about ₹44 lakh across stocks, corporate bonds and bank savings.



‘Am I overexposed to real estate?’ The Redditor said he is unsure whether he should aggressively repay the loans to reduce financial stress or continue investing in equities and mutual funds, which historically offer higher returns than the 7.8% home loan interest rate.

“I feel like I might be over-leveraged with real estate, but I’m also not sure if I should aggressively prepay loans or keep investing,” he wrote.

He said that the Bengaluru apartment is expected to save rental expenses once the couple moves in next year. Flats in the same society currently command rents of about ₹30,000 a month, while he estimates his unit could fetch at least ₹25,000 if rented out in the future.

Redditors warn about leverage and liquidity Many Reddit users cautioned that the young professional may already be overexposed to real estate for his age, especially given two home loans and a relatively tight monthly cash flow.

One user asked what would happen if either partner lost their job.

“I’m generally wondering what the fallback plan is if one of you loses a job. I feel you are already aggressively investing and low on cash for a rainy day,” the user wrote.

Another Redditor raised concerns about leverage but suggested keeping the loans for now, given the relatively low interest rates.

“Basically, you are over-leveraged on real estate. But since the interest rates are low, keep the home loan as is and continue building liquidity,” the user said, pointing out that additional funds may soon be needed for costs such as registration, interiors and furnishing once the couple moves into the Bengaluru home.



Financial experts weigh in Financial advisor Suresh Sadagopan said that in situations like this, the key is to evaluate the borrower’s income stability, debt burden and liquidity before making further financial commitments.

According to Sadagopan, the individual’s combined household income of nearly ₹3 lakh a month means the current EMI is roughly a third of monthly earnings, which is not necessarily alarming. “Broadly speaking, if someone is earning about ₹3 lakh a month and roughly one-third of that goes toward EMIs, it can still be manageable,” he said.

Sadagopan pointed out that while the two properties may appreciate over time, concentrating a large portion of wealth in real estate can expose buyers to concentration risk. “The concern here is that most of the capital is being tied up in one asset class. If too much money goes into property, it effectively becomes putting all your eggs in one basket,” he explained.

Liquidity, he said, becomes especially important during major life events such as marriage. “He is also getting married soon, which means there will be additional expenses and the need for readily available funds. In such situations, maintaining liquidity is crucial,” Sadagopan said.

Another risk factor is income stability, particularly in the current job market. “If one of the two loses their job, household finances could become strained. When you have ongoing EMIs, the ability to service those payments must be considered carefully,” he noted.



