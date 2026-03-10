MBA or home purchase? A 24-year-old Hyderabad professional asks if the dream house can wait

A 24-year-old professional working in Hyderabad took to Reddit to ask whether taking an education loan for an MBA could derail his plans to buy a home. In the post, the user said he initially aimed to purchase a house at age 28 with about ₹20 lakh saved for a down payment. However, he now expects the MBA education loan to delay that goal, prompting him to explore whether buying a home by age 32–35 would be financially feasible. A 24-year-old Hyderabad professional asked on Reddit whether taking an MBA education loan could delay his plan to buy his first home. (Photo for representational purposes only) (Pexels )

“I have savings of around ₹5 lakh. My original plan was to buy a home by the time I’m around 28. I thought I’d save about ₹20 lakh for the down payment and take the rest on EMI. But now I’m planning to do an MBA next year, which means I’ll have to take an education loan. Realistically, I’ll spend the next few years after MBA paying off that loan,” the post said.

“I’m trying to figure out how I should plan things so that maybe by 32–35 I can still buy a home with a healthy down payment and manageable EMI,” the user wrote, seeking advice on what a realistic financial 'plan B' might look like.



‘Complete studies first,’ say Redditors Several Redditors suggested that the user should prioritise completing the MBA and securing stable employment before making long-term housing plans. One user noted that there are currently “too many variables” to map out a clear home-buying timeline.

“First, complete your MBA and get a job. Then, based on your salary, you can plan ahead. Why this mad rush to plan for buying a house?” the Redditor wrote.

In response, the user clarified that the intention behind buying a home was not investment but personal use, particularly as his parents are getting older. “It’s for self-use, not investment… Parents are getting older,” he replied.



Financial experts weigh in Financial advisor Suresh Sadagopan said decisions around buying a home should be closely tied to a person’s career stage, mobility, and the likelihood of actually living in the property.

He pointed out that many first-time buyers are drawn to relatively affordable homes in far-off suburbs rather than expensive properties in prime locations. However, opting for a distant property simply because it is more affordable may not always be a prudent strategy, particularly if it leads to long commutes or limited usability.

Sadagopan added that professionals in their early 30s are often still in a phase where career growth and job changes are common. In such situations, locking oneself into a home loan for a property that may not align with workplace locations or future career moves can become financially and practically challenging.

“If you’re not going to live in the property and are still paying EMIs, it defeats the purpose. You’re locking yourself into a financial commitment without enjoying the benefits,” he said.

On the other hand, financially secure individuals in their late 30s or 40s may be better positioned to invest in real estate.

“At that stage, people often have a larger corpus and can fund 50% of the purchase from savings while taking a loan for the rest. That’s a sounder financial strategy,” say experts. “Relying heavily on a home loan too early can create long-term financial stress.”

Sadagopan advises homebuyers not to stretch their budgets too thin trying to set up everything at once. “You don’t need to do it all in the first few months. Spread out furnishing and interiors over two to three years. Rushing into expenses only adds to financial pressure,” he said.