Karnataka Budget 2026 gets tech push: A look at how remote property registration could benefit homebuyers and developers
Karnataka Budget 2026 has proposed a series of tech-driven reforms, including remote property registration through the upgraded Kaveri 3.0 platform
The Karnataka Budget 2026–27 has proposed a series of technology-driven reforms for the revenue department to improve transparency and ease of doing business in the real estate sector. Among them is a plan to introduce remote property registration through the upgraded Kaveri 3.0 platform, a move expected to simplify homebuying, reduce paperwork, and help developers complete project handovers faster.
Presenting the Karnataka Budget 2026-27 on March 6, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah outlined plans to digitise land records and modernise property registration systems through upgraded digital platforms. Among the key proposals is the introduction of the Karnataka Land-Stack Scheme, which will integrate multiple land-related databases into a single GIS-based digital platform. Applications such as Bhoomi, Mojini, Kaveri, E-Swathu, and E-Asthi will be consolidated into a master database to enable seamless data access and management.
The government also proposed developing Kaveri 3.0, a new version of the property registration platform, at an estimated cost of ₹65 crore. The upgraded system is likely to introduce an AI-driven, paperless registration process, enabling remote property registrations and reducing reliance on intermediaries, thereby simplifying documentation.
“Kaveri 3.0 software costs ₹65 crore for paperless property registration. The Kaveri 3.0 system will be developed for Rs. 65 crore, enabling an AI-driven paperless registration process,” Siddaramaiah said in his Budget speech.
Remote property registration. Will it help buyers and developers?
The Kaveri 3.0 registration platform is expected to help reduce administrative bottlenecks and minimise delays caused by appointment scheduling at sub-registrar offices for real estate developers.
The digital system is also likely to help homebuyers cut paperwork, eliminate multiple visits to registration offices, and enable secure online storage and retrieval of documents. Notably, the Karnataka government amended the Registration Act in 2025 to enable remote property registration, allowing parties involved in a transaction to complete the process without physically visiting sub-registrar offices.
Real estate developers welcome digitisation push
Real estate developers said the reforms could significantly improve transaction transparency and reduce procedural delays in property registration.
M R Jaishankar, Executive Chairman, Brigade Enterprises Limited, said the introduction of Kaveri 3.0 will strengthen the state’s ease-of-doing-business agenda by increasing transparency and enabling remote registrations.
“The much-needed introduction of Kaveri 3.0 will increase transparency, remove third-party dependence, and enable remote registration with integrated asset management across departments—significantly reducing procedural bottlenecks,” he said.
Murali Malayappan, Chairman and Managing Director, Shriram Properties Ltd, said, "At Shriram Properties, we see this Budget as a very positive step for the real estate sector. It reflects the government’s clear intent to simplify processes and improve ease of doing business for both developers and homebuyers. The transition to Kaveri 3.0 is a long-awaited reform. Enabling remote registration will significantly reduce procedural hurdles and make the home-buying process more seamless.”
Priyanka Raju, Director, Kalyani Developers, pointed out that the budget provides a framework for modernising the real estate sector by improving operational efficiency and addressing delays in property transfers through better inter-departmental data sharing.
Digitisation of land records
“The Karnataka Budget 2026-27 focuses on the digitisation of land records under the Karnataka Land-Stack Scheme, integrating platforms such as Bhoomi, Mojini, Kaveri, E-Swathu, and E-Asthi for streamlined data management,” Siddaramaiah announced on X.
“Modern record rooms will be established for preserving over 160-year-old land records, and Kaveri 3.0 will implement an AI-based paperless registration system for more efficient governance,” he said.
Siddaramaiah also noted in his budget speech that some of the original land records in the Survey Department are more than 160 years old. “To preserve these documents, Modern Record Rooms will be established at a cost of ₹72 crore in the offices of the assistant director of Land Records,” he announced.
“Further, the Karnataka Land Stack with GIS-based mapping is a progressive move that will enhance transparency in land records and support better long-term planning for both developers and investors. Together with the revised Master Plan 2041, these initiatives signal a strong commitment to the planned and sustainable development of Bengaluru and its surrounding growth corridors,” Malayappan said.
