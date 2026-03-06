Karnataka Budget 2026: Push to develop Mysuru as second IT hub to decongest Bengaluru

Karnataka Budget 2026-27 has proposed to develop Mysuru as Karnataka’s second major IT hub in an effort to decongest Bengaluru and expand the state’s technology ecosystem. Karnataka Budget 2026-27 proposes developing Mysuru as the state’s second major IT hub to decongest Bengaluru. (File Photo )

While presenting the Budget on March 6, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said the state government plans to strengthen infrastructure and introduce supportive policies to attract technology firms to Mysuru, which is increasingly being considered by IT and IT-enabled services companies as an alternative base outside Bengaluru.

The state government has also reiterated its focus on housing development across the state, with thousands of homes being completed under various schemes and additional support planned to accelerate affordable housing projects.

Siddaramaiah said 4,19,454 houses have been completed at a cost of ₹7,328 crore, with a target of 3 lakh houses this year. The government will also complete 4.9 lakh previously approved houses left unfunded by the previous administration.



Also Read: Bengaluru civic body to auction 81 properties over pending property tax of ₹1.94 crore

Budget push may boost Mysuru real estate, say experts Real estate developers believe that the Budget’s focus on decentralising growth from Bengaluru could encourage IT companies and startups to consider Mysuru as an alternative destination, which in turn may spur demand for office space, rental housing and plotted developments in the region.

“The Karnataka State Budget reflects a continued emphasis on infrastructure development as a key driver of urban growth. The allocation for urban development, along with proposals such as a second international airport for Bengaluru and investments to strengthen domestic aviation infrastructure, are important steps toward improving regional connectivity and supporting the city’s long-term economic expansion. Such initiatives can play a meaningful role in shaping new growth corridors and supporting the steady expansion of housing across the metropolitan region,” Ramani Sastri, Chairman and MD, Sterling Developers, said.

Real estate experts say that if the government follows through with infrastructure and policy support, Mysuru could emerge as one of the key Tier-2 property markets in Karnataka over the next decade, benefiting from spillover demand from Bengaluru’s saturated property market.

“The focus on city economic regions, Tier-II and Tier-III cities, ease of doing business, and employment generation will have a positive multiplier effect across sectors, including real estate and allied industries,” Jai Challa, CEO, Curated Living Solutions, said.

“Increased allocations for Bengaluru’s long-pending infrastructure upgrades reflect a forward-looking commitment to strengthening the city’s global competitiveness and reinforcing Brand Bangalore. Additionally, the focus on decongesting Bengaluru by developing tier 2 and 3 cities is a welcome and strategic move,” M R Jaishankar, Executive Chairman, Brigade Enterprises Limited, said.



Also Read: Brigade Group plans 8 million sq ft housing projects in Hyderabad, eyes ₹4–5.5 crore segment

About Mysuru real estate Long known as a quiet retirement destination, Mysuru is increasingly attracting professionals looking for second homes, thanks to its relaxed lifestyle, relatively cleaner environment and improving civic infrastructure while still remaining well connected to major urban centres.

Local property brokers say neighbourhoods such as Kuvempu Nagar, Vijayanagar and Jayalakshmipuram have become popular among working professionals because of their connectivity to the city’s northern corridors. In these areas, prices for 2BHK apartments typically start around ₹60 lakh and can exceed ₹1 crore, while monthly rentals are estimated to range between ₹30,000 and ₹45,000.

In contrast, localities such as Gokulam and Lakshmipuram, situated close to Mysuru’s cultural and heritage zones, offer comparatively lower property prices. Brokers say 2BHK apartments here are usually priced between ₹60 lakh and ₹80 lakh, with rents generally in the ₹15,000– ₹20,000 per month range.

On the outskirts, areas including Bogadi, Hebbal and Nanjangud are witnessing growing interest from homebuyers seeking larger homes at relatively affordable prices. Apartments in these locations are typically priced between ₹3,450 and ₹5,400 per sq ft, with monthly rents for a 2BHK generally ranging from ₹20,000 to ₹30,000, according to local brokers.