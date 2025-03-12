Over 500 families residing in IREO's The Corridors, Sector 67A, Gurugram, were left without power on March 12 after ‘unknown elements’ severed the power cables amid an ongoing land dispute between developer and the village landowners of Ramgarh, according to a statement from the Residents Welfare Association (RWA). 500 families of Gurugram's IREO project hit as angry villagers locked in land dispute with builder cut off power supply. The landowners have also blocked the primary access road to the project, further complicating residents' ability to reach their homes.

The RWA has urged authorities to restore both power and access and ensure that such incidents do not occur again.

“For the past few days, tensions have been rising due to the complete blockage of the primary access road leading to IREO The Corridors. The landowners, engaged in a dispute with IREO, have dug up the road and constructed a wall, forcing residents to take an inconvenient detour through Ansal Essentia to enter their own society,” it said.

The statement said that essential services, including electricity and water supply, are now under threat. The DHBVN electricity cables and HUDA water supply lines serving the society pass through the ‘disputed land.’

It said that the recent severing of power cables has plunged the entire society into darkness, forcing residents to rely on costly and unsustainable diesel generator (DG) sets for basic power needs.

Despite multiple appeals to local police authorities, no concrete action has been taken to protect residents or ensure the continuity of essential services. It is important to note that this is not the first such incident; similar disputes in the past have led to electricity cuts, leaving residents helpless, the statement added.

The Residents Welfare Association (RWA) of IREO The Corridors has urged the competent authorities to ensure immediate restoration of power and other essential services to the society. Identify and take strict action against the perpetrators responsible for cutting the DHBVN power cables.

“Mediate and resolve the dispute between the developer and landowners to prevent further inconvenience and harm to innocent residents,” the statement said.

“The RWA urges the Gurugram police, district administration, and the commissioner of police to take immediate and decisive action to ensure that such incidents do not recur. With 500 families living in fear of further disruptions, it is imperative that the authorities step in immediately to restore normalcy, uphold the law, and ensure that innocent citizens are not made to suffer due to a private land conflict,” the statement added.

IREO's response

In a statement, IREO said that the disruption in power supply to The Corridors project is the handiwork of some anti-social elements. However, residents have access to uninterrupted backup power supply to avoid any inconvenience. IREO is working diligently with the RWA and DHBVN to restore regular electric supply at the earliest.

“The regular access to The Corridors is through a 24-metres road, which is very much available and pliable. However, the temporary access provided for added convenience of the residents through the village has been blocked by the villagers owing to some land dispute interest. The land in question is not owned by IREO and matter has been taken up by RWA with the local police,” the statement said.

“We have full faith in the legal system and sincerely hope that a resolution is within sight,” the statement added.