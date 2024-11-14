H-Rera directs realty firm to give relief to a homebuyer in Gurugram

The Haryana Real Estate Regulatory Authority (H-Rera) in Gurugram directed Pareena Infrastructures Private Limited to hand over a unit to a homebuyer who had been waiting for possession for more than four years. H-Rera ordered the firm to hand over the unit within 30 days from the date of the order by the authority pronounced on November 8. The Haryana Real Estate Regulatory Authority(HRERA). (HT Archive)

Arun Kumar, the chairman of the authority, directed the firm to also pay delayed possession (DPC) charges to the homebuyer. The DPC interest must be paid at the 11.10% prescribed annual rate of interest, people familiar with the matter said.

The firm was also directed to execute the conveyance deed in favour of the homebuyer after settling the dues, if any, within 90 days from the date of the order, the authority said.

Despite repeated calls and messages, executives of Pareena Ltd did not respond to requests form comment.

The homebuyer, Tarakeswar Das, had booked his unit in the group housing project Micasa being developed at Gurugram Sector 68 by Pareena Infrastructure Pvt Ltd in 2016 and its possession due date was 2020.

Das had filed a case against Pareena Infrastructure Pvt Ltd in the H-Rera court in December 2023 seeking possession and other reliefs.

The authority said that there was a delay on the part of promoter to offer possession of the allotted unit to the complainant under the terms and conditions of the buyer’s agreement and it was the failure of the promoter to fulfil its obligations and responsibilities as the agreement to hand over the possession within the stipulated period.

“The respondents are directed to hand over physical possession of the subject unit within 30 days from the date of this order as occupancy certificate of the project has already been obtained by it from the competent authority. Secondly the respondents are directed to pay delayed possession charges at the prescribed rate of interest ie, 11.10% p.a. for every month of delay on the amount paid by the complainants to the respondents from the due date of possession 26.10.2020 till the date of valid offer of possession plus 2 months after obtaining occupation certificate from the competent authority or actual handing over of possession, whichever is earlier as per proviso to section 18[1) of the Act read with rule 1S of the rules,” said the order.