Search Search
Friday, May 30, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Adani, Emaar said to cease talks on Indian real estate unit sale

Bloomberg |
May 30, 2025 06:35 PM IST

Billionaire Gautam Adani’s real estate division has decided against buying the Indian unit of Dubai-based developer Emaar Group

(Bloomberg) --Billionaire Gautam Adani’s real estate division has decided against buying the Indian unit of Dubai-based developer Emaar Group due to disagreements on valuation, according to people familiar with the matter.

Billionaire Gautam Adani’s real estate division has decided against buying the Indian unit of Dubai-based developer Emaar Group due to disagreements on valuation, according to people familiar with the matter. (Picture for representational purposes only)(Mehul R Thakkar/HT)
Billionaire Gautam Adani’s real estate division has decided against buying the Indian unit of Dubai-based developer Emaar Group due to disagreements on valuation, according to people familiar with the matter. (Picture for representational purposes only)(Mehul R Thakkar/HT)

The Adani family and Emaar had been in talks for a sale of Emaar India Ltd. at an enterprise value of $1.4 billion, Bloomberg News reported in March. Two months prior, Emaar said it was in discussions with potential buyers in India, including Adani. 

The negotiations with Adani hit a snag because the two parties couldn’t reach a consensus on value, the people said, asking not to be identified because the talks were private. 

Negotiations may resume at some point, the people said. 

A representative for Adani didn’t have an immediate comment. Emaar didn’t respond to requests for comment. 

A deal could’ve helped expand Adani’s Indian real estate portfolio, which covers 24 million square feet of property and another 61 million under development, according to Adani Realty’s website.

--With assistance from Zainab Fattah.

More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com

©2025 Bloomberg L.P.

Get Current Updates on India News, Elections 2024, Lok sabha election 2024 voting live , Karnataka election 2024 live in Bengaluru , Election 2024 Date along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.
News / Real Estate / Adani, Emaar said to cease talks on Indian real estate unit sale
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, May 30, 2025
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On