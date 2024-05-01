American Express to open 1 million sq ft campus in Gurugram

American Express will open its nearly one-million square feet new campus located in Sector 74A, Gurugram, Haryana, the company said in a statement. American Express will open its nearly one-million square feet new campus located in Sector 74A, Gurugram, Haryana, the company said in a statement.(File Photo / REUTERS)

The company’s employees will begin moving to the new facility in phases, starting from the end of this month, it said.

The campus reflects American Express’ dedication to fostering a dynamic work environment. The facility has received Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design (LEED) Gold certification for Building Design and Construction (BD+C) Core and Shell Development, it said.

“American Express in India continues to develop in-country capabilities by leveraging our global expertise and local talent, fostering new opportunities and innovation for customers worldwide. The new office building provides a modern, energy efficient workspace that will enable our teams to continue driving innovation and delivering exceptional value to our customers world-wide,” said Sanjay Khanna, CEO and Country Manager, American Express, India.

"Our new India campus is the largest office we’ve built from the ground up globally, and the facility is a fitting reflection of the American Express brand and the kind of workplace where our colleagues can thrive. It incorporates the latest design, sustainability, and technology advancements,” said Gagandeep Singh, Senior Vice President, Global Real Estate & Workplace Experience, American Express.

The company has additional facilities in Gurugram, as well as in Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Chennai, and Pune.

To foster a sense of community and belonging, colleagues will be able to enjoy amenities including a vibrant cafeteria with a live kitchen offering a variety of cuisines, fitness facility, outdoor sports courts, indoor table games, and terraces, it said.

By leveraging the latest technology, colleagues can connect seamlessly, enhancing flexibility and collaboration across the campus and with colleagues in other locations. Additionally, user-friendly apps provide easy and efficient access to campus amenities and resources, it said.

The building has been designed with a wide range of advanced technologies to reduce environmental impact, including LED lighting to decrease energy use, smart building systems to optimize facility utilization, electric vehicle (EV) charging, renewable energy sources such as solar thermal power to provide hot water and lighting, as well as waste management and water reclamation, it added.

