Average housing price growth slowed to 6% in 2025 across the top 8 cities of India

The average housing price growth slowed to 6% in 2025 across the top 8 cities in India, a significant dip from 17% growth recorded in 2024, according to a report by PropTiger.com. The report said that Bengaluru and Hyderabad showed relatively stronger momentum with average housing price growth of 13% (12% in 2024) and 8% (3% in 2024), respectively, in 2025, supported by steady end-user demand. Price growth slowed in the other six cities in 2025. The average housing price growth slowed to 6% in 2025 across the top 8 cities in India, a significant dip from 17% growth recorded in 2024.

According to the report, housing price grew by 8% in Ahmedabad (10% in 2024), 4% in Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) (18% in 2024), 1% in Pune (16% in 2024), 6% in Delhi-NCR (49% in 2024), 6% in Kolkata (10% in 2024) and stayed flat in Chennai (16% in 2024).

According to Real Insight - Residential CY 2025, the annual housing market report released by PropTiger.com, throughout 2025 (between Q1 to Q4), residential property prices continued to firm, growing at an average of 8% in the eight cities, reflecting normalisation rather than acceleration. During the year, Bengaluru saw 21% growth, reaching ₹9500 per sq. ft. in Q4 2025, thereby exceeding Delhi NCR ( ₹9167 per sq. ft. in Q4) and emerging as the second-most-expensive housing market after Mumbai MMR ( ₹14,000 per sq. ft. in Q4).

“Mumbai MMR price trends through 2025 reflects price consolidation in the region's premium market while that of Pune and Ahmedabad remaining broadly stable. Delhi NCR and Kolkata also saw measured price increases amid selective demand. Bengaluru and Hyderabad showed steady end-user demand and balanced absorption," Onkar Shetye, Executive Director of Aurum PropTech said.

“Overall, resilient pricing alongside moderating sales volumes highlights a disciplined, supply-calibrated market, where developers protected price integrity and inventory remained well managed-creating a stable pricing base heading into 2026," Shetye said.

According to the report, inventory overhang remained within comfortable limits, indicating that supply was not materially outpacing demand. Unsold inventory growth was more pronounced in higher-ticket categories, reflecting longer decision cycles and lower liquidity than in mass and mid-income housing.

“The combination of rising prices, stable quarterly increments, and controlled supply additions indicates that inventory levels remained well managed through 2025. The market continued to operate within a comfort zone, with developers prioritising price integrity and project viability over volume-led liquidation," Shetye said.

Housing Sales and Supply Trends 2025 According to the report, across the top eight cities, all-India residential sales declined by 12% to 3,86,365 units in 2025 as compared to 4,36,992 units in 2024. This is the lowest annual sales since 2022.

In Q4 2025, sales contracted 10% YoY and 0.5% QoQ to 95,049 units. This is the lowest quarterly sales since Q2 2023 (80,250 units). The total new supply fell 6% to 3,61,096 units in 2025, compared with 3,85,221 units in 2024. This is the lowest annual supply since 2021. In the October-December (Q4) 2025, supply rose 4% YoY and 0.2% QoQ to 92007 units.