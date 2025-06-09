Search Search
Monday, Jun 09, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Ayodhya land prices soar as circle rates hiked up to 200 per cent

PTI |
Jun 09, 2025 08:35 PM IST

After eight years, the circle rates of Ayodhya have been revised upward, with an increase ranging from 30 per cent to 200 per cent

Ayodhya (UP), Jun 9 (PTI) After eight years, the circle rates of Ayodhya have been revised upward, with an increase ranging from 30 per cent to 200 per cent, depending on location and land use, officials said here on Monday.

After eight years, the circle rates of Ayodhya have been revised upward, with an increase ranging from 30 per cent to 200 per cent. (Representational photo)(shri ram terth/x)
After eight years, the circle rates of Ayodhya have been revised upward, with an increase ranging from 30 per cent to 200 per cent. (Representational photo)(shri ram terth/x)

The new rates, which came into effect on Monday, have particularly impacted areas within a 10-kilometre radius of the Ram Janmabhoomi Temple, where rates have jumped by over 150 per cent.

Shanti Bhushan Chaubey, sub-registrar of Sadar (Faizabad) tehsil, said the revised rates were implemented following a proposal submitted in September 2024.

"After addressing objections, the new circle rates were approved by District Magistrate Tikaram Funde and have now been enforced," he said.

According to Chaubey, the areas witnessing the most active land transactions have seen the steepest hikes.

"Localities like Rakaabganj, Devkali and Avadh Vihar residential schemes are now the most expensive in the district," he added.

The circle rates around the temple, a prime location due to religious tourism and infrastructure development, have been revised to 26,600-27,900 per square metre — a sharp rise from the earlier rates of 6,650-6,975.

Chaubey explained that the hike has been applied differentially across various categories of land — residential, commercial and agricultural — in accordance with location-specific demand and usage.

Commenting on the development, Saurabh Vikram Singh, director of a builders' firm in Ayodhya, said, "An increase in the circle rate also means an increase in stamp duty. However, this benefits landowners by enhancing the official value of land, thereby aiding in better loan appraisals and property valuations."

Vivek Agrawal, a real estate developer, said that the move could help curb unaccounted transactions.

"The problem of 'number one and number two' — referring to white and black money in real estate deals — can be addressed with realistic circle rates. This promotes transparency," he said.

Circle rate is the minimum value at which a property can be registered in a particular area.

It serves as the baseline for calculating stamp duty and is also considered for determining compensation in land acquisition cases.

Get Current Updates on India News, Elections 2024, Lok sabha election 2024 voting live , Karnataka election 2024 live in Bengaluru , Election 2024 Date along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.
News / Real Estate / Ayodhya land prices soar as circle rates hiked up to 200 per cent
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, June 09, 2025
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On