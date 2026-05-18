Bengaluru e-Khata drive: GBA receives 2,939 applications under ‘My e-Khata, My Hakku’ campaign

Bengaluru’s municipal body, the Greater Bengaluru Authority (GBA), has received a total of 2,939 applications under the ‘My e-Khata, My Hakku’ campaign launched as part of the state government’s Bhoo Guarantee scheme, with 1,242 applications disposed of on the spot, according to data shared by GBA.

Under the state government’s Bhoo Guarantee scheme, the Greater Bengaluru Authority (GBA) received 2,939 applications under the ‘My e-Khata, My Hakku’ campaign, with 1,242 disposed of on the spot. (Picture for representational purposes) (AI generated image using ChatGPT)

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Applications included requests for e-Khata issuance, mutation, new Khata registrations, b-to-a Khata conversions, and grievance redressal. The campaign, conducted on May 16 across five city corporations under the GBA jurisdiction, aims to streamline property documentation and resolve pending khata-related issues for residents.

Under the Karnataka government’s Bhoo Guarantee Scheme, landowners in Bengaluru can convert their b-Khata to a-Khata by paying a guidance value of 2% instead of the 5% earlier. The government has decided to hold special camps every Saturday for three months, starting May 16, across multiple locations in each Assembly constituency to process applications and verify documents.

“Of the total 2,939 applications received, 1,242 were verified, approved, and final e-Khatas were issued on-site. Necessary steps will be taken to dispose of the remaining 1,697 applications within the stipulated timeframe,” a statement issued by GBA said.

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{{^usCountry}} Also Read: Karnataka launches ‘Bhoo Guaraatee’ scheme; 7 lakh properties likely to be regularised at 2% fee E-khata requests account for the largest share of submissions made by homeowners {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Also Read: Karnataka launches ‘Bhoo Guaraatee’ scheme; 7 lakh properties likely to be regularised at 2% fee E-khata requests account for the largest share of submissions made by homeowners {{/usCountry}}

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Among the applications received, e-Khata requests accounted for the largest category, with 1,080 submissions, of which 568 were disposed of immediately. According to the authority, 1,242 applications were verified, approved and issued final e-Khatas during the drive itself, while the remaining 1,697 applications will be processed within the stipulated timeframe.

Authorities also processed 64 out of 139 mutation applications and approved 90 of the 236 new khata applications received during the campaign, according to the data.

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The drive also saw participation from property owners seeking regularisation through B-to-A Khata conversion. Out of 425 such applications, 120 were cleared on the spot, while 305 remain pending for further scrutiny.

In addition, the civic body received 1,059 grievance-related applications, of which 400 were resolved during the campaign. GBA officials said the initiative is part of a broader effort to digitise land and property records and improve citizen access to khata services in Bengaluru.

Also Read: As many as 25 lakh properties in Bengaluru have been brought under the e-Khata system; here’s what you need to know

Karnataka’s Bhoo Guarantee scheme

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Earlier, the state government had launched the ‘Bhoo Guarantee’ scheme, offering lakhs of Bengaluru property owners a chance to convert their b-Khata properties into a-Khata status with nearly 60% reduction in conversion fees through secure digital e-Khatas.

Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar said that the scheme would offer long-awaited relief and certainty to property owners by enabling conversion from b-Khata to a-Khata status through a simplified digital process.

“Bhoo Guarantee is bringing long-awaited relief and certainty to lakhs of property owners across Bengaluru through secure digital e-Khatas. Apply within 100 days to avail a 60% concession on the b-Khata to a-Khata conversion fee,” he wrote on X.

Under the scheme, eligible property owners can apply for conversion within a 100-day window and avail a major concession on conversion charges. The government has reduced the conversion fee from 5% of the property’s guidance value to 2%, effectively cutting the earlier levy by 60%.

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“The owner can pay 2% as a penalty against the guidance value to convert the site within these 100 days as an OTS. This will help them get loans, sell their properties, etc. Once proper documentation is done, officials will give the papers to owners at their doorstep under Nanna Khata Nanna Nakshe,” Shivakumar had told reporters.

What is e-Khata, and why does it matter

An e-Khata is a digitally maintained property certificate that records ownership details, tax status, and property classification in a centralised system managed by civic authorities. Unlike the traditional Khata, which has often been prone to discrepancies and manual errors, the electronic format allows for real-time updates and easier verification, GBA officials had said.

The system was introduced to replace manual khata certificates (legal land ownership documents) issued by the city’s former municipal body, Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP), with the promise of quick, online issuance within 48 hours.

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