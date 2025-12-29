Bengaluru home sales dip 5% in 2025 to 62,205 units amid surging prices, cautious buyer sentiment

Bengaluru home sales fell 5% in 2025, as rising property prices and cautious buyer sentiment tempered demand, according to a report by Anarock. The slowdown was attributed to higher prices, fear of IT sector layoffs, geopolitical tensions, and other uncertainties that have weighed on India’s residential market throughout the year. Bengaluru home sales fell 5% in 2025 as higher prices and cautious buyer sentiment, driven by IT layoff fears and global uncertainties, dampened demand, Anarock said. (Representational Image) (Unsplash )

Despite continued interest from end-users and investors, the city could not escape the broader slowdown seen across India’s top housing market, it said. Housing sales in the top seven Indian cities declined by 14% in 2025, to 3.95 lakh units, compared to 4.59 lakh units sold in 2024.

On an annual basis, the collective average housing price rose by 8% in the top seven cities, from ₹8,590 per sq ft by Q4 2024-end to around ₹9,260 per sq ft at Q4 2025-end.



Supply rises, and unsold inventory builds up in the IT capital The slowdown in absorption in Bengaluru came even as new project launches increased in the city. Bengaluru saw approximately 74,260 new units launched in 2025, a 5% increase over the previous year, with the bulk of supply concentrated in the ₹75 lakh to ₹2.5 crore price bracket, according to the report.

The mismatch between supply and demand has led to a sharp build-up in unsold stock. Bengaluru’s unsold inventory rose by 23% by the end of 2025, one of the steepest increases among major cities, as fresh supply outpaced sales.

“The sector’s performance in 2026 hinges on several key factors, most notably rate cuts by the RBI and price control by developers. Amid the currently favourable economic outlook, further repo rate cuts leading to lower home loan interest rates can cause demand to revive significantly,” Anuj Puri, chairman of ANAROCK Group, said.



MMR witnessed the highest sales The report stated that the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) experienced the highest sales of approximately 1,27,875 units, registering an 18% yearly decline. Pune followed with approximately 65,135 units sold, a 20% year-over-year decline. The two Western markets, combined, led residential sales in 2025, accounting for a 49% share of the overall market.

Hyderabad saw approximately. 44,885 units were sold in 2025, representing a significant 23% decline from 2024.

Kolkata recorded sales of approximately 16,125 units in 2025, representing a 12% decline from the previous year. Chennai is the only city to witness a 15% increase in sales in 2025, with approximately 22,180 units sold.

According to the report, MMR, Pune, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, and NCR together accounted for 90% of overall sales in 2025 across the top seven cities.

The seven cities include Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR), Delhi NCR, Bengaluru, Pune, Hyderabad, Chennai, and Kolkata.