Bengaluru leads the unsold homes surge with a 23% jump as housing inventory across seven cities rises 4% in 2025

Unsold housing inventory across the top seven cities rose 4% by the end of 2025, driven largely by moderating demand and a surge in new supply during the year. Around 5.77 lakh units are currently available in the primary sales market across these cities, an analysis by Anarock has said.



Hyderabad stood out, posting a marginal 2% decline in unsold stock due to restricted new supply, with inventory easing from about 97,765 units at the end of 2024 to around 96,140 units by the end of 2025, it noted.



The Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) also recorded a slight 1% drop in unsold inventory. In contrast, all other major cities saw an increase, with Bengaluru registering a sharp 23% rise in unsold housing stock over the year. Unsold housing units across seven major cities increased by 4% overall, with Bengaluru recording the sharpest jump of 23%, an analysis by Anarock has shown. (Photo for representational purposes only) (Pixabay)

Delhi-NCR records highest average residential prices in 2025 As for average housing prices, they rose by 8% in the top 7 cities - from ₹8,590 per sq. ft. by Q4 2024-end to around ₹9,260 per sq. ft. at Q4 2025-end.

At 23%, Delhi-NCR recorded the highest yearly average residential price rise – from ₹7,550 per sq. ft. in 2024 to about ₹9,300 per sq. ft. in 2025.

The other major cities recorded single-digit price appreciation, ranging between 4-9% in 2025 as against last year’s 13-27% in 2024, the analysis by Anarock showed.

Overall, due to hardening property prices, layoffs in the IT sector, geopolitical tensions and other uncertainties dented India's residential growth momentum in 2025.

ANAROCK Research data indicates that housing sales in the top 7 cities witnessed a 14% decline in 2025, with approximately 3,95,625 units sold in the year against 4,59,645 units in 2024. However, the overall sales value of housing units saw a 6% yearly jump – from approximately ₹5.68 lakh crore in 2024 to over ₹6 lakh crore in 2025.

MMR witnessed the highest sales of approximately 1,27,875 units, registering an 18% yearly decline. Pune followed with approximately 65,135 units sold, declining by 20% y-o-y. The two western markets together led residential sales in 2025, comprising a 49% overall share.

MMR, Pune, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, and NCR, together accounted for 90% of overall sales in 2025 across the top 7 cities.

New launches in the top 7 cities saw a 2% annual increase – from approximately 4,12,520 units in 2024 to approximately 4,19,170 units in 2025. MMR and Bengaluru saw the maximum new launches, together accounting for almost 48% of the new supply in the year, data shared by Anarock showed.