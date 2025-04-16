Menu Explore
Bengaluru luxury real estate market: Homes priced at 10 crore and above cross 1,000 crore sales in FY25

ByHT Real Estate News
Apr 16, 2025 07:45 PM IST

Bengaluru accounted for 42% of ₹10 crore-plus home sales over the past 4 years in FY25, a report by India Sotheby’s International Realty and CRE Matrix said

Bengaluru’s luxury apartments priced 10 crore and above crossed the 1,000 crore annual sales mark for the first time in FY25, according to a report by India Sotheby’s International Realty and real estate analytics firm CRE Matrix.

Bengaluru’s luxury apartments priced at 10 crore and above crossed the 1,000 crore annual sales mark for the first time in FY25, according to a report by India Sotheby’s International Realty and real estate analytics firm CRE Matrix. (Representational Photo) (Pixabay)

"The city recorded 42% of 10 crore-plus luxury home sales over the past four years in FY25 alone. This surge is powered by a thriving tech economy, rapid infrastructure upgrades, and the lifestyle ambitions of urban India," the report said.

Hebbal emerged as the front-runner in the 10 crore and above ultra-luxury apartment category, accounting for 22% of the total sales value in FY25. Other key high-end real estate hotspots gaining momentum include Domlur, Sudhamnagar, and Bomanhalli—signalling a shift from traditional luxury enclaves to emerging micro-markets.

Also Read: Bengaluru real estate: Is the North or East a better investment option?

The report also noted strong buyer interest in spacious apartments ranging between 5,000 and 7,000 square feet. It attributes this growth to rising demand from startup founders, CXOs, global Indians, and HNIs, who are increasingly investing in aspirational assets that offer exclusivity, premium location, and quality of life.

“Bengaluru’s luxury housing market has entered a new league. We’re seeing discerning buyers—especially CXOs, startup founders, and global Indians—investing not just in homes but in a lifestyle. The demand is now driven by aspiration and strategic asset allocation. Encouragingly, several new luxury hubs are emerging across the city. However, the city’s infrastructure must keep pace with this rapid evolution," Ashwin Chadha, CEO of India Sotheby’s International Realty, said.

Experts said that HNIs and startup founders are leading this charge, and the city is witnessing a significant shift from traditional areas to new and upcoming luxury zones. Six new micro-markets have emerged as hotspots this year alone, Abhishek Kiran Gupta, CEO and Co-founder of CRE Matrix, said.

