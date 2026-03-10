Bengaluru man loses home after missing three EMIs; lessons for home loan borrowers

A Bengaluru-based chartered accountant recently shared the story of her neighbour who allegedly lost his home after missing three EMI payments. According to her, the neighbour had taken a home loan for a ₹1.1 crore flat, but after defaulting on three instalments, the bank repossessed the property and later auctioned it for ₹95 lakh. Bengaluru real estate: A city-based chartered accountant recently shared the story of her neighbour who allegedly lost his home after missing three EMI payments. (Picture for representational purposes only) (Gemini Generated Photo)

The episode highlights a key lesson for homebuyers with loans: missing EMIs can quickly trigger legal recovery action by banks, particularly if borrowers fail to respond to notices or engage with the lender to resolve the issue.

Housing loan default typically escalates after 90 days of missed payments, when the loan is classified as a Non-Performing Asset (NPA). “Banks first send reminders and recovery notices. If dues remain unpaid, they issue a legal demand notice (often with a 60-day notice). Continued default allows the lender to take possession of the property and initiate an auction to recover outstanding dues,” says Amit Prakash Singh, the co-founder and CBO at Urban Money.

Also Read: Skip a lavish wedding to buy a house? What young couples should consider before buying property

Homebuyers should have a risk-buffer strategy before taking a home loan Homebuyers should adopt a risk-buffer strategy when borrowing, focusing on financial security rather than just maximum eligibility.

Keep EMI under 40-50% of net income and monitor CIBIL scores regularly to enable quick interventions and lower interest rates.

“Maintain a dynamic emergency fund covering 9-12 months of expenses, including EMIs, before taking a home loan. For example, with a ₹30,000 monthly expense (including ₹20,000 EMI), aim for ₹4.5 lakh or more in liquid assets like high-yield savings or liquid funds,” says Madhupam Krishna, Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) registered investment advisor (RIA) and chief planner, WealthWisher Financial Planner and Advisors.

Also Read: Planning to gift a house to your wife? From tax exemptions to income clubbing, here's what you need to know

When taking the loan Avail a home loan protection plan (HLPP). This is voluntary, but worth considering for emergencies. The HLPP steps in or repays the outstanding loan if the borrower dies or becomes disabled, preventing a financial burden on the family or property loss.

‘Though it is not RBI-mandated, it safeguards against personal crises leading to defaults and protects lenders' interests. Premiums are flexible, often aligning with EMI affordability,” says Krishna.

Some policies offer temporary EMI support if the borrower loses their job. Usually, the insurer pays EMIs for a limited period (for example, 3–12 months). This comes as a rider.

Contact the bank early to explore restructuring Engaging with lenders at the first sign of financial stress is essential. Borrowers should notify their bank rather than wait for recovery notices to arrive.

“Many lenders offer restructuring options, like temporary EMI deferment or extended tenure, especially for those with a stable credit profile. Promptly addressing overdue instalments is crucial, as exceeding 90 days past due increases the risk of being classified as an NPA. Digital lending platforms also help borrowers monitor repayments and explore restructuring options,” says Singh.

“Proactively approach lenders for restructuring of EMIs under RBI guidelines, such as moratoriums (up to 6 months in crises) or tenure extension to lower monthly outflows,” says Krishna.

Warning signs before home loan default escalates Borrowers facing home loan defaults in India should monitor loan agreements and bank communications closely for signs of escalation under RBI guidelines and the Securitisation and Reconstruction of Financial Assets and Enforcement of Security Interest Act (SARFAESI), typically triggered after three consecutive missed EMIs when the loan becomes a non-performing Asset (NPA). You can check the following things before losing your property.

Initial reminders - Watch for early SMS, emails, or letters flagging overdue EMIs, late fees (2-4% per month), and grace periods (often 15-30 days). These escalate if ignored, signalling loan classification as 'sub-standard'.

NPA classification notice: A key red flag is notification of NPA status, often after 90 days of default, which warns of credit score damage (CIBIL score dropping below 600) and restricted banking services.

Section 13(2) notice: The critical legal warning: A formal 60-day notice under SARFAESI Section 13(2), detailing outstanding dues, demanding repayment, and threatening property possession if unresolved. Respond within this window to negotiate or object.

Possession and auction worded reminders: Subsequent notices under Section 13(4) for symbolic/physical possession, followed by auction publication in newspapers or public demands. Legal recovery agents may visit, but harassment violates RBI's Fair Practices Code.

Additional alerts: Loan agreements often specify clauses on default triggers, acceleration of full principal repayment, or guarantor liability—review these proactively. DRT (Debt Recovery Tribunal) filings or auction valuation notices indicate the final stages before property loss.

Also Read: Can parents, in-laws, or a spouse be your landlord under Draft Tax Rules 2026?

Act immediately Home loan borrowers should act at the first signs of repayment stress. Maintaining an emergency fund, exploring loan restructuring or protection options, and responding promptly to bank notices can help prevent defaults from escalating and reduce the risk of losing the property.

Anagh Pal is a personal finance expert who writes on real estate, tax, insurance, mutual funds and other topics