Bengaluru real estate: Here’s what makes Indiranagar one of the most sought-after areas in the IT capital

Both former cricketer Rahul Dravid and Bollywood actor Deepika Padukone have a Bengaluru connection. They were raised in Indiranagar, perhaps the most sought-after area in the city. A few years ago, after Rahul Dravid proudly wore the 'Indiranagar ka Gunda' title in a new ad, fellow Bangalorian Deepika Padukone reserved the 'Indiranagar ka Gundi' title for herself. Bengaluru’s Indiranagar boasts luxurious bungalows and high-end housing units. The area is known for its trendy cafes, boutiques, and shopping centres. (Representational Photo)(Unsplash)

For those who are not aware, Indiranagar started as a peaceful Bengaluru Development Authority (BDA) Layout in the mid-1970s. The big push, meanwhile, came in the mid-2000s when people began to realize the potential of real estate in this market.

Several civic regulations, such as mutation corridors, emerged a few years later. The mutation corridors, proposed by BDA in 2015, combine commercial and residential property uses. The master plan designates all of the city's major thoroughfares and radial corridors as mutation corridor zones.

The real estate market exploded when Indiranagar's 100 Feet Road opened. The entire street was dotted with high-end international brands.

Kiran Kumar, vice president of Hanu Reddy Realty, said that in 2001, the commercial rental price on 100 Feet Road was ₹2,000 per square foot (sq ft), and today, it is about ₹40,000 sq ft.

Bengaluru’s Indiranagar has made a mark on the global retail real estate map, with its 100 Feet Road emerging as the number one high street with the highest rental growth in the Asia Pacific region in 2024, according to the latest Cushman & Wakefield ‘Main Streets Across the World’ report. The upmarket neighborhood recorded an annual rental increase of 32 per cent year on year (YOY).

Adjacent to the popular 100 Feet Road, Defence Colony is an upscale residential neighbourhood in Bengaluru, lined with wide roads and decade-old trees. It is home to some of the top company executives and real estate developers in the city.

Real estate prices hit the roof

Indiranagar boasts an impressive collection of luxurious bungalows and high-end apartments. The area is well-known for its trendy cafes, boutiques, shopping centres, vibrant nightlife, and dining scene. Its excellent connectivity to other prime areas of the city adds to its allure, making it a preferred location for the city’s elite, including business magnates and celebrities.

Sandeep Anirudhan, an environmentalist, told HT.com that the real estate market in Indiranagar has grown exponentially. Commercial sites are mushrooming at every corner.

"This also led to several challenges like zoning violations. We did see some action taken by the local municipal corporation Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike to curb the growing commercial establishments. However, those were short-lived," he added.

Property prices in Indiranagar

Local brokers say that the prices of residential properties in prime areas of Indiranagar have increased by 15-20% over the past year.

Kumar added that a property in Defence Colony was being marketed for over ₹40,000 per sq ft. Other areas of Indiranagar, like HAL Second Stage, where residential rates range from ₹30,000 to ₹35,000 per square foot, have seen a 15% yearly increase.

In prime areas of Indiranagar, the monthly rent for a 1BHK apartment of about 400-450 sq feet is between ₹20,000 and ₹25,000, with fully furnished apartments going for ₹30,000 a month. A 2BHK will typically be available for over ₹40,000 per month and can go up to ₹60,000 depending on the property type.

However, Kumar added that studio apartments—ranging between 300 and 400 sq ft with a kitchen and a hall—are available for ₹20,000 and can go up as high as ₹30,000 in areas like Indiranagar.