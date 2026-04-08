Bengaluru real estate market stays resilient: Sales up 5% in Q1 2026, prices continue upward trend

Residential prices continued to climb, with the weighted average increasing 4% to ₹8,952 per sq ft. Demand was largely concentrated in the mid and premium segments, led by the ₹1–2 crore category with 6,190 units sold, followed by the ₹2–5 crore segment at 3,235 units.“This is a significant milestone in a quarter when sales in Indian residential markets have declined by 4%, and it carries the risk of a slowdown. It is also the only large residential market to witness launches increase by 4% YoY to 17,185 units from 16,524 units in Q1 2025,” the report said.Also Read: Office leasing across top 8 cities clocks over 29 mn sq ft in Q1 2026, Bengaluru leads with 9.2 msf

Mid and premium segments dominate

Residential prices rose 4% to ₹ 8,952 per sq ft, with demand led by the ₹ 1–2 crore segment at 6,190 units, followed by ₹ 2–5 crore homes at 3,235 units. (3,235 units). (Picture for representational purposes)(ChatGPT)

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The report said demand remained concentrated in mid- and premium-priced housing. The ₹1–2 crore segment led with 6,190 units, followed by the ₹2–5 crore segment at 3,235 units.

In contrast, affordable housing saw a sharp decline, with significant drops in sales in the sub- ₹50 lakh and ₹50 lakh– ₹1 crore categories.

The luxury segment also expanded, with homes priced between ₹10–20 crore witnessing the highest growth, albeit on a low base.

The residential sector in Bengaluru remains robust, with an indicative preference for mid to premium housing segments in the city, Rahil Gibran, National Director, Occupier Strategy and Solutions, Bengaluru, Knight Frank India said.Also Read: Netflix expands in India: Leases 40,000 sq ft Hyderabad office at ₹39.36 lakh per month

Housing sales drop 4% across the top eight cities

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{{^usCountry}} Housing sales across India’s top eight cities moderated by 4% year-on-year in Q1 2026 to 84,827 units, down from 88,361 units in the same period last year, the report said. The dip signals early signs of recalibration amid global uncertainties, including geopolitical tensions such as the US-Iran conflict, following a prolonged period of strong growth. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Housing sales across India’s top eight cities moderated by 4% year-on-year in Q1 2026 to 84,827 units, down from 88,361 units in the same period last year, the report said. The dip signals early signs of recalibration amid global uncertainties, including geopolitical tensions such as the US-Iran conflict, following a prolonged period of strong growth. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Sales declined in key markets, including Mumbai (down 7% to 23,185 units), Delhi-NCR (down 11% to 12,734 units), and Pune (down 11% to 12,711 units). In contrast, demand remained resilient in Bengaluru (up 5% to 13,092 units), Hyderabad (up 1% to 9,541 units), and Chennai (up 9% to 4,763 units), with additional growth seen in Ahmedabad and Kolkata. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Sales declined in key markets, including Mumbai (down 7% to 23,185 units), Delhi-NCR (down 11% to 12,734 units), and Pune (down 11% to 12,711 units). In contrast, demand remained resilient in Bengaluru (up 5% to 13,092 units), Hyderabad (up 1% to 9,541 units), and Chennai (up 9% to 4,763 units), with additional growth seen in Ahmedabad and Kolkata. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} New supply also declined marginally by 2% to 94,855 units during the quarter. Launch activity slowed across most cities, except Bengaluru, Chennai, and Ahmedabad. NCR recorded the sharpest drop in new launches at 8% YoY, followed by Hyderabad and Kolkata (down 6% each), while Pune and Mumbai saw relatively smaller declines of 5% and 1%, respectively. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} New supply also declined marginally by 2% to 94,855 units during the quarter. Launch activity slowed across most cities, except Bengaluru, Chennai, and Ahmedabad. NCR recorded the sharpest drop in new launches at 8% YoY, followed by Hyderabad and Kolkata (down 6% each), while Pune and Mumbai saw relatively smaller declines of 5% and 1%, respectively. {{/usCountry}}

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Demand remained skewed toward premium housing. Sales of homes priced above ₹1 crore grew 11% YoY, even as the sub- ₹50 lakh and ₹50 lakh– ₹1 crore segments contracted by 23% and 12%, respectively. The ₹1–2 crore segment drove much of this growth, rising 10% YoY and accounting for 29% of total sales. Higher-end categories also saw strong traction, with sales increasing 17% in the ₹2–5 crore segment, 12% in the ₹10–20 crore segment, and a sharp 80% surge in the ₹20–50 crore bracket.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Souptik Datta ...Read More Souptik Datta is a deputy chief content producer at Hindustan Times Digital, where he reports on southern India with a focus on real estate, urban infrastructure and environmental urban issues. His coverage tracks the intersection of policy, capital flows, regulation and sustainability, examining how these forces shape housing markets, commercial real estate and large-scale infrastructure development across rapidly transforming cities. He also closely tracks civic issues affecting urban residents, including property taxation, planning approvals, public transport expansion, water stress, waste management and the governance challenges that influence everyday life in India’s metros. Souptik’s reporting is driven by a strong interest in accountability, consumer rights and the lived realities of homebuyers and investors navigating volatile pricing cycles, regulatory changes and project delivery risks. He frequently analyses project launches, land monetisation strategies, planning frameworks, RERA-related developments and the broader implications of infrastructure investments on emerging growth corridors. His work blends on-ground reporting with data-backed analysis and long-form explainers aimed at demystifying complex real estate and infrastructure developments for readers. He is an alumnus of the Indian Institute of Journalism and New Media. Before joining Hindustan Times Digital, Souptik was associated with Moneycontrol at Network 18, where he covered real estate, infrastructure and allied sectors, producing market insights, policy-led stories and in-depth features. Outside the newsroom, Souptik is an avid solo traveller and documentary enthusiast, exploring diverse regions and visually documenting unique narratives through film and photography. In his early career, Souptik also freelanced as a documentary photographer, independently working on visual storytelling projects that captured grassroots narratives, urban change and everyday life. He can be reached at souptik.datta@htdigital.in. Read Less

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