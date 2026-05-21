Bengaluru tenant says landlord deducted just 5,000 for cleaning, calls smooth security deposit refund ‘rare these days’

At a time when Bengaluru’s rental market is witnessing growing friction between landlords and tenants over steep rent hikes, delayed security deposit refunds, maintenance charges and restrictions on bachelor tenants, a recent social media post has sparked fresh debate over rental practices in the city.

A Bengaluru tenant called a smooth deposit refund a 'rare' experience after his landlord deducted only ₹5,000 for cleaning and returned the balance without dispute. (Picture for representational purposes only) (AI generated image using ChatGPT)

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The discussion follows another tenant’s claim that he lost over ₹60,000 from his security deposit after the landlord allegedly altered lease renewal terms without disclosure after the keys were handed over. In contrast, the latest viral post described a rare ‘breath of fresh air’ experience, with the tenant saying the landlord deducted only ₹5,000 towards cleaning charges and refunded the remaining deposit without dispute.

“Got lucky on the landlord front, and honestly, it feels rare these days,” the post read.

“Our landlord was an amazing guy we left the home 4 days ago The college ended everyone back to their hometown and the exit from the rent flat was seamless the owner only deducted 5k for cleaning and nothing else, we had a broken door locker (wooden thing with magnet to stop the door idk what's that called) he said the building is old the wood was rotten so he didn't charged us and we were bachelors,” the post said.

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{{^usCountry}} The tenant described the landlord as easy-going and understanding, saying he overlooked small issues and ensured they had a stress-free stay throughout their time in the rented house. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The tenant described the landlord as easy-going and understanding, saying he overlooked small issues and ensured they had a stress-free stay throughout their time in the rented house. {{/usCountry}}

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“Finally, a breath of fresh air! In a sea of Bengaluru landlord horror stories, it's so heartening to see a post celebrating a landlord who actually values kindness and humanity over security deposits,” one Redditor commented.

The post comes at a time when Bengaluru’s rental market has witnessed growing friction between landlords and tenants, particularly over steep rent hikes, delayed security deposit refunds, maintenance charges and restrictions imposed on bachelor tenants.

Also Read: Bengaluru tenant claims entire security deposit deducted by landlord for painting and repairs, ignites debate

From deposit disputes to parking rows: Bengaluru tenants allege landlords try to maximise deductions

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Local brokers said landlord-tenant disputes have increased in Bengaluru’s competitive rental market as rising demand, limited housing supply in key IT corridors and higher maintenance costs push property owners to enforce stricter rental terms.

Brokers also pointed out that disagreements over security deposit deductions, repainting charges, parking access and notice periods have become common, particularly in high-demand areas such as Bellandur, Whitefield and Sarjapur Road, where landlords often hold greater negotiating power due to strong tenant demand.

In one case, a Bengaluru tenant had alleged that his landlord deducted the entire security deposit after he vacated the property, covering the notice period, painting, and maintenance repairs. While one month’s rent was deducted toward the notice period as per the agreement, the landlord also charged an additional month’s rent for painting and maintenance, he said.

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In another instance, a Bengaluru tenant alleged in a social media post that his landlord charged an additional amount for a covered parking space in a Bellandur apartment but later denied access to it despite the provision being included in the rental agreement. The tenant claimed the landlord reassigned the parking slot, arguing that the tenant had not yet taken delivery of his car, even though the extra parking charge continued to be collected.

Also Read: Bengaluru real estate: Can landlords ‘backtrack’ on promised parking space after committing it in the rental agreement?

Tenants and landlords call for mutual trust

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One of the Redditors, who also claims to be a landlord, said, “As a person who has a tenant in my property, I’m glad you took time to share feedback, which is highly favourable; not everyone does so.”

The Redditor pointed out that maintaining a cordial relationship benefits both parties, saying they were fortunate to have “an equally supportive and chill tenant” in what they described as a “win-win for both parties.”

Another Reddit user shared a similar experience, saying their landlord never made unannounced visits and promptly returned the security deposit after deducting an agreed-upon month’s rent.

“No unnecessary deductions, no drama, just a smooth, respectful experience,” the tenant wrote. “Got lucky on the landlord front, and honestly, it feels rare these days. I stayed in my previous flat for ~11 months, and my landlord never once dropped in unannounced. Rent was always on time, and when I moved out, he returned the deposit the same day (after deducting one month’s rent, which was already agreed upon),” he said.

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The same Redditor said their current landlord has also maintained a non-intrusive approach, with “no interference, no surprise visits, and complete trust.” At the same time, the tenants ensured there were no disturbances or complaints.

(Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.)