Bengaluru-based real estate firm Concorde acquires 4.5 acre land for 100 crore

ByHT News Desk
Mar 27, 2024 09:56 PM IST

Concorde plans to develop a residential project on the Bengaluru land parcel with a revenue potential of around ₹400 crore

Bengaluru-based real estate developer, Concorde, has acquired 4.5 acre land for 100 crore in Thanisandra, a micro market of North Bengaluru to develop a residential project with a revenue potential of 400 crore. 

Bengaluru-based real estate developer, Concorde, has acquired 4.5 acres land for <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>100 crore in Thanisandra, a micro market of North Bengaluru. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)
The company plans to develop a residential project on this land parcel with a revenue potential of around 400 crores. Thanisandra is located close to IT and business hubs, and the Kempegowda International Airport, the company said.

"This project is part of our plan to expand our footprint in Bengaluru and to provide enhanced offerings to our clientele and will be ideal, both as an investment opportunity for good rental yield as well as for self-occupancy given its proximity to IT corridors of Manyata Tech Park and Whitefield,” said Anil R G, managing director, Concorde.

"Home automation continues to be a key priority for us as we enhance safety measures and work towards energy conservation," he said.

Concorde is a Bengaluru-based real estate developer that has developed 25 million sq ft of residential and commercial real estate space.

