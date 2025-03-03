Bengaluru’s 60% FAR increase to drive high-rise growth, but experts warn of strain on crumbling infrastructure

The Karnataka government has raised the Floor Area Ratio (FAR) cap by up to 60%, allowing for taller buildings in Bengaluru. This change enables real estate developers to construct additional floors on a given plot of land by paying a premium, increasing urban density and maximizing space utilization. The Karnataka government has raised the Floor Area Ratio (FAR) cap by up to 60%, allowing for taller buildings in Bengaluru. This change enables real estate developers to construct additional floors on a given plot of land by paying a premium, increasing urban density and maximizing space utilization. (Representational photo)(Unsplash)

While real estate developers welcomed the move, stating that Bengaluru needs vertical growth and allowing for more inventory, infrastructure experts raised concerns over the potential strain on traffic, water supply, parking, sewage, and other common amenities. They cautioned that this surge in development could further burden the city's already strained infrastructure, impacting sustainable growth.

The notification dated February 21 was revised under Section 13-E of the Karnataka Town and Country Planning Act, 1961. Under the new regulations, developers can avail 60% of the maximum FAR for areas with road widths above 18 meters and 40% of FAR for roads between 12-18 meters. The notification further states that the maximum allowed FAR can be increased by 40% through premium FAR and an additional 20% via Transferable Development Rights (TDR) for roads wider than 18 meters.

The new regulations will apply to South Bengaluru, including Kanakapura, Hoskote, and Anekal, and North Bengaluru, covering areas like Nelamangala and the Bengaluru International Airport region, among others.

This is expected to boost joint development projects and the amalgamation of small properties.

FAR, the ratio of the plot area to the total building area, determines how many floors may be built on a piece of land.

How much can developers build under revised FAR guidelines?

The notification stated that previously, on a 10,000 sq m plot, developers could build up to 25,000 sq m of space with a FAR of 2.5, typically spanning five floors.

Under the new regulations, developers can build an additional two floors for an additional 10,000 sq m. The additional built-up area of 10,000 sq m will cost the developer ₹1.4 crore ( ₹1,400 per sq m according to guidance value), it added.

More burden on Bengaluru’s already strained infrastructure, warn experts

Experts caution that while premium FAR generates substantial revenue for the government and allows developers to build additional floors, it could further strain the city’s fragile infrastructure.

They stress the need to assess land-carrying capacity and adopt sustainable urban planning to mitigate flooding and infrastructure challenges, which Bengaluru is already experiencing.

For instance, the city continues to grapple with severe challenges such as flooding, traffic congestion, and the loss of water bodies, largely attributed to unplanned real estate expansion

OP Agarwal, former CEO of WRI India, stated that a 60% increase in FAR is quite steep. "In the long run, a key benefit could be a reduction in property prices, especially in Bengaluru, as builders can introduce more inventory. However, it is equally important to consider the potential strain on traffic congestion and water channels. If the existing foundation is already crumbling, agencies must explore ways to mitigate these impacts to ensure sustainable development," he cautioned.

Environmentalists say that with more FAR or more building capacity, the residential layouts will see requirements for parking spaces, water needed, sewage and common amenities surge. "This will exert more pressure on the already creaking infrastructure issues we see in the city," Sandeep Anirudhan, an environmentalist, said.

Anirudhan added that 60% of FAR with roads above 18 metres will be impacted by major arterial main roads with 40-60 feet, while 12-18 metres will impact major bylanes and inner roads in residential areas.

Developers welcome the move

Developers say that considering Bengaluru city's growth, which has already reached a radius of around 30 km, the increase in FAR is a welcome move as the city needs to grow vertically.

"The announcement will allow real estate developers to add more FSI, benefiting everyone. However, for smaller plots, the decision will not affect them owing to bylaws and height restrictions," Mallanna Sasalu, CEO of Provident Housing Limited, told HT.com.