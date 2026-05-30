Bengaluru’s ‘My e-Khata, My Hakku’ drive enters third week today; e-Khata services available at 50 centres

The Greater Bengaluru Authority (GBA) is conducting its third ‘My e-Khata, My Hakku’ campaign at 50 locations across the city on May 30, from 10 am to 5 pm, as part of the state government’s ‘Bhoo guarantee’ scheme. The initiative aims to expedite property record services and resolve pending khata-related issues. The Greater Bengaluru Authority (GBA) is conducting its third ‘My e-Khata, My Hakku’ campaign at 50 locations across the city on May 30. (Photo for representative purposes only) (Unsplash)

The open house will facilitate a range of e-Khata services, including issuance of new e-Khatas, conversion of b-Khata properties to a-Khata, correction of errors in records, and disposal of long-pending applications.

The campaign will be held in areas including Byatarayanapura, Hebbal, Mahadevapura, K R Puram, among others, according to a post by the Bengaluru Development Authority (BDA) on X.

The full list of e-khata open house venues is available at: https://tinyurl.com/ymv5t5ey

What is the ‘My e-Khata, My Hakku’ campaign The ‘My e-Khata, My Hakku’ campaign, launched on May 16, aims to facilitate e-Khata services, including issuance of new e-Khatas, conversion of b-Khata properties to a-Khata, correction of errors in records, mutation requests and disposal of long-pending applications.

The campaign is being held every Saturday and will continue for 100 days across Bengaluru to improve citizen services, transparency and efficiency in property records management. Citizens can visit their nearest centres with relevant property documents and identity proof to avail of these services.

The state government has also announced a special 100-day window from May 15 to August 23, during which the fee for converting b-Khata properties to a-Khata has been reduced from 5% to 2% of the property's guidance value. Nearly seven lakh property owners are expected to benefit from the concession.

During the second day of the campaign held last week, the Greater Bengaluru Authority (GBA) received 809 e-Khata applications across the city's five municipal corporations. The authority disposed of 1,164 cases, while more than 2,704 citizens participated in the drive. Data shared by the authority showed that over 1,008 cases remained pending. The GBA also cleared 573 e-Khata cases, leaving 356 pending.

The campaign is being conducted across the East, West, North, South and Central city corporations under the state government's Bhu Guarantee initiative, which seeks to streamline property record services and improve the delivery of e-Khata-related services.

Also Read: Bengaluru’s ‘My e-Khata, My Hakku’ drive returns today: 52 centres to process e-Khatas under GBA’s Bhoo Guarantee scheme

Why does e-Khata matter An e-Khata is a digitally maintained property certificate that records ownership details, tax status, and property classification in a centralised system managed by civic authorities. Unlike the traditional Khata, which has often been prone to discrepancies and manual errors, the electronic format allows for real-time updates and easier verification, GBA officials had said.



The system was introduced to replace manual khata certificates (legal land ownership documents) issued by the city’s former municipal body, Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP), with the promise of quick, online issuance within 48 hours.

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