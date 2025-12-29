Blackstone-backed Horizon Industrial files ₹2,600-cr IPO papers with Sebi

Edit Profile
    Published on: Dec 29, 2025 10:26 PM IST
    PTI
    New Delhi, Dec 29 (PTI) Horizon Industrial Parks, backed by global private equity firm Blackstone, on December 29 filed preliminary papers with markets regulator Sebi to raise 2,600 crore through an initial public offering (IPO).

    Horizon Industrial Parks, backed by global private equity firm Blackstone, on December 29 filed preliminary papers with markets regulator Sebi to raise ₹2,600 crore through an initial public offering (IPO) (Photo for representational purposes only) (Pexels)
    The issue is entirely a fresh offer of equity shares, with no offer for sale (OFS) component. According to the draft red herring prospectus (DRHP), about 2,250 crore from the proceeds will be used to repay borrowings.

    Blackstone currently holds 89 per cent stake in the company, the draft papers showed.

    Ahead of the public issue, the company has already raised nearly USD 200 million (around 1,650 crore) in a pre-IPO round, with participation from investors such as 360 ONE, SBI Life Insurance, SBI, Radhakishan Damani, EAAA and DSP Investments.

    Including the pre-IPO placement, Horizon is targeting a total fund raise of about 4,250 crore (USD 500 million).

    Horizon Industrial Parks is an industrial and logistics infrastructure developer, owner and operator with a pan-India portfolio of about 60 million square feet spread across 46 assets in 10 cities.

    Blackstone made its first acquisition in the platform in 2020 and has scaled it to the current size over the past five years.

    The company operates across fulfilment centres, industrial facilities and in-city logistics assets. Its portfolio is around 95 per cent committed, with more than 100 customers, nearly 60 per cent of which are Fortune 500 companies.

    JM Financial, IIFL Capital Services, SBI Capital Markets and 360 ONE WAM are the merchant bankers to the issue.

    © 2025 HindustanTimes