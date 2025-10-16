Bollywood actor Sonu Sood and his son Eshaan Sood buys properties worth over ₹3.6 crore in Mumbai Metropolitan Region

Bollywood actor Sonu Sood and his son Eshaan Sood have purchased a land parcel worth ₹1.05 crore in Shirdon, Panvel, near Mumbai, according to property registration documents reviewed by Square Yards on the Inspector General of Registration (IGR) website. Bollywood actor Sonu Sood and his son Eshaan Sood bought a land parcel worth ₹1.05 crore in Shirdon, Panvel, as per documents reviewed by Square Yards. (File Photo )

The deal, registered in October 2025, covers 0.065 hectares (around 777 sq yards) and incurred a stamp duty of ₹6.3 lakh and registration charges of ₹30,000.

The actor’s son, Eshaan Sood, also bought an apartment worth ₹2.6 crore in Andheri West, Mumbai, in a separate deal registered in August 2025. The apartment has a RERA carpet area of 900 sq ft and a total built-up area of 1,080 sq ft.

The transaction included a stamp duty of ₹15.6 lakh and registration fees of ₹30,000, as per documents reviewed by Square Yards.

In 1999, Sonu Sood began his career with his first two Tamil language films, Kallazhagar and Nenjinile. He made his Hindi film debut with Shaheed-E-Azam (2002), where he played the role of Bhagat Singh. He rose to fame with popular films like Dabangg (2010) and Simmba (2018). Apart from Bollywood, he has also worked extensively in Telugu, Tamil, and Kannada cinema.

Queries have been sent to Sonu Sood. The copy will be updated if a response is received.



Also Read: Sonu Sood nets ₹3 crore profit after selling his Mumbai luxury apartment for ₹8.10 crore. Here are the details

All about Panvel Panvel, located along the Mumbai–Pune Expressway and the Panvel–Karjat railway line, has emerged as a key residential and commercial hub. The area is emerging as a key residential and commercial hub, featuring a mix of upcoming IT parks, educational institutions, and industrial zones that attract professionals and families alike

Its proximity to Navi Mumbai, Thane, and Mumbai city, along with ongoing infrastructure projects such as the Navi Mumbai International Airport and the Atal Setu (Mumbai Trans Harbour Link), has strengthened its position as one of the region’s fastest-growing real estate markets.



Also Read: Akshay Kumar sells multiple properties in Mumbai worth ₹110 crore over last seven months

Previous Bollywood transactions In August 2025, Sonu Sood sold his apartment, which spans 1247 sq ft in Mahalaxmi, Mumbai, for Rs. 8.10 crore, making a profit of ₹3 crore from the high-end property deal, according to property registration documents reviewed by online property portal SquareYards.

According to property registration documents from the Inspector General of Registration (IGR), reviewed by Square Yards, the apartment sold by Sonu Sood is located in Lokhandwala Minerva. It has a carpet area of 1,247 sq ft (116 sq m) and a built-up area of 139.07 sq m (~1,497 sq ft).

In June 2025, veteran Bollywood actor Jeetendra Kapoor and his family sold a land parcel in Mumbai's Andheri for ₹855 crore to NTT Global Data Centers. The property was sold through two family-owned firms, Pantheon Buildcon Private Limited and Tusshar Infra Developers Private Limited, according to property registration documents reviewed by Square Yards.

The deal was registered on May 29, 2025, and involved the sale of two adjoining land parcels spread over 9,664.68 sq m (about 2.39 acres). The site currently houses Balaji IT Park and includes three buildings with a total built-up area of approximately 4.9 lakh sq ft, the documents showed.