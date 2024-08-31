Bollywood director Sajid Khan sells Juhu apartment for 6.1 crore in Mumbai

Bollywood film director Sajid Khan, brother of renowned choreographer Farah Khan, has sold his apartment in Mumbai’s Juhu area for ₹6.1 crore, according to documents accessed by Square Yards. Bollywood film director Sajid Khan, brother of renowned choreographer Farah Khan, has sold his apartment in Mumbai’s Juhu area for Rs. 6.1 crore(HT Files)

Khan’s property was located in the Beach House Co-operative Housing Society, in Mumbai’s Juhu area.

Sajid Khan’s apartment is spread across an area of 2,176 sq. ft and comes with a dedicated car parking space of 220 sq ft.. The transaction which was registered in June this year, incurred a stamp duty of Rs. 36.6 lakh and a registration fee of Rs. 30,000, the documents showed.

Sajid Khan began his career in the entertainment industry as the host of the TV show Main Bhi Detective in 1995. He made his directorial debut with Darna Zaroori Hai (2006), an anthology film featuring six short stories, where he helmed one segment.

Khan is best known for his successful work on the Housefull film series, Heyy Babyy (2007), and Humshakals (2014). He was also a judge on the Indian reality television show Nach Baliye.

A query sent to Sajid Khan via text message and WhatsApp did not get any response.

Recent real estate deals of Bollywood personalities

In the recent past, several real estate deals by Bollywood celebrities have been reported in the Mumbai real estate market.

For example, Bollywood actor Kartik Aaryan in August 2024 rented out an apartment in Mumbai's Juhu for ₹4.5 lakh per month, according to property registration documents accessed by proptech platform Square Yards.

Earlier this month, Kangana Ranaut, a BJP MP and Bollywood actor, bought an office space in Mumbai's Andheri area for ₹1.56 crore, according to property registration documents accessed by Propstack.

Several Bollywood personalities such as Karishma Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor, Salman Khan, Amitabh Bachchan and Ajay Devgn have invested in commercial real estate in Mumbai.

Bollywood stars have been in the news in the last few months for investing in commercial properties in Mumbai or for leasing them out to earn high rental yields.

He was most recently seen as a contestant on Bigg Boss 16, where he secured 10th place.