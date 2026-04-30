Brigade Group, Bain Capital to develop 2 mn sq ft mixed-use project in Bengaluru’s Whitefield

Bengaluru-based real estate developer Brigade Group has inked a partnership with global investment firm Bain Capital to develop a premium mixed-use project in Bengaluru’s Whitefield, with a total investment of around ₹2,200 crore, the company said in a regulatory filing. Bengaluru-based Brigade Group has partnered Bain Capital to develop a mixed-use project in Whitefield with an investment of around ₹2,200 crore. (Picture for representational purposes) (File Photo )

Planned as an integrated development, the project will span around 2 million sq ft and include Grade A office space along with a five-star hotel to be operated by an international hospitality brand, it said.

The project will be developed through a 50:50 joint venture and will come up on an approximately 11-acre land parcel along ITPL Main Road, adjacent to the Whitefield Metro Station, the company said.

Whitefield remains one of Bengaluru's most sought-after commercial corridors, home to a dense concentration of global technology and Fortune 500 occupiers, the company said. The project is aimed at catering to rising demand for premium office space and hospitality infrastructure in Bengaluru’s technology corridors, it said.



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Nirupa Shankar, Joint Managing Director at Brigade Group, said the partnership reflects growing institutional interest in Indian real estate, particularly in high-quality commercial and hospitality assets. She noted that the collaboration will help the developer strengthen its footprint in key markets while optimising capital structure through global partnerships.

“We are constantly on the lookout for opportunities to strengthen the Brigade footprint in key markets that we operate in. This resultant partnership demonstrates our strategic focus to aggressively expand our portfolio through institutional collaborations. By leveraging the financial strength of a fund managed by Bain Capital and our deep-rooted development expertise, we are optimizing our capital structure to accelerate high-value developments. This project is set to become a landmark development in the city's urban landscape,” she said.

Sarit Chopra, Partner at Bain Capital, said Whitefield continues to offer strong long-term fundamentals supported by occupier demand, infrastructure and limited supply of high-quality developments. “We are pleased to partner with Brigade Group, one of India’s leading developers, on a high-quality development that brings together premium office and hospitality in a supply-constrained location.”



Also Read: Brigade Group signs JDA for 8.63 acres to develop mixed-use township in East Bengaluru

Previous transactions On April 15, the company signed a joint development agreement (JDA) for an 8.63-acre land parcel in Bengaluru’s Gunjur to develop a 39-acre integrated residential township.

The company said the proposed development, located along the Whitefield–Sarjapur Road corridor, is planned primarily as a large-scale residential project with an estimated gross development value (GDV) of around ₹7,200 crore. It said the township will feature a mix of multi-generational housing options, including senior living spaces and integrated amenities.

Earlier, the company launched a 10.75-acre residential project in East Bengaluru with an estimated revenue potential of over ₹1,100 crore. The project, named Brigade Belvedere, is located on Budigere Main Road, off Old Madras Road in East Bengaluru. The initial phase comprises two of the five planned towers, with 773 residential units. The company said the project will include 1, 2, and 3 BHK configurations, with sizes ranging from 715 sq ft to over 2,013 sq ft.

The Group also forayed into the industrial real estate segment with the launch of Brigade Industrial Park, a 25-acre project in Devanahalli in North Bengaluru. The development will cater to high-growth sectors such as aerospace and defence, IT/ITES and data centres, the company said in a regulatory filing on March 10.

The company has also partnered with Primus Senior Living to launch three senior living communities across Bengaluru and other South Indian markets. Two of the three upcoming communities will be integrated within larger township developments. The company had said the portfolio is expected to comprise over 600 units, marking a significant expansion of Brigade’s senior living platform.

The company has also partnered with Hyatt to expand its hospitality footprint with two new projects: a beachfront luxury hotel in Chennai and serviced apartments in Bengaluru’s airport corridor.